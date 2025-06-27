What is Love Island UK star Toni Laites' age? Details explored 

Love Island UK season 12, which premiered on June 9, 2025, saw Antonia "Toni" Laites enter the villa as the show's first bombshell (newcomer). She is 24 years old and works as a pool cabana server in Las Vegas. Originally from Connecticut, United States, Toni flew all the way to find her ideal match on the British series. Her surprise entry brought chaos, as many were left worried about their couples.

While introducing herself and her life in the States, Toni said that dating in the States was "a mess." Consequently, she hoped she would come to the villa and meet someone "super outgoing and active." Toni stated that she was even willing to relocate in case she had to, to sustain her relationship.

Toni's arrival in the Love Island UK villa put the existing female islanders in a difficult position, as she was asked to couple up with someone right away. Consequently, she coupled up with Ben, leaving his initial partner, Shakira, single and at risk of elimination. Several episodes later, Toni has since moved on from Ben, and is now in a pair with a 22-year-old soccer player named Harrison.

More details on Love Island UK season 12 bombshell Toni Laites

After entering the Love Island UK villa, Toni revealed she was a Las Vegas Pool Cabana server. While she was open to relocating for love, she felt sad about the possibility of leaving her job in the United States. Regardless, she wanted to give love a fair shot and noted that it was "time to try something new."

Reflecting on the dating scene in the UK, Toni said that she found British people to be "charming" and more polite. Consequently, she looked forward to exploring her chances inside the Love Island UK villa. However, at the same time, Toni did not want to be "super messy" and cause rifts between her and other female islanders.

"I guess I'm the party starter. I want everyone to have fun," she added.

While on the dating series, Toni also opened up about suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. She revealed that she had to go to the hospital the same week as her senior prom; however, it did not stop her from attending the event.

"Nothing that exciting happens in Connecticut, so it was a big deal and a few articles were written about me," she added.

The Love Island UK alum hoped people would learn that not all illnesses were visible and that people could still go about their everyday lives just like "anyone else."

Who is Toni coupled up with on Love Island UK?

Soon after coupling up with Ben, Toni realized that their connection lacked the spark. Ben, on the other hand, confirmed his displeasure by saying Toni gave him the "ick." Consequently, the pair parted ways. By day four, Toni sparked a new romance with rugby player Conor.

"I think we surprise each other in everything we do and have a conversation, which is important to me. I’m really excited to see how things continue on," she said in an earlier episode.

The couple started strong but was rocked by the arrival of bombshells Yasmin, Malisha, and Emily. Toni clashed with Yasmin, who questioned her and Conor's relationship, and later on with Emily, who appeared to be getting closer to Conor. After a while, Toni decided to move on and explore other connections.

She then met bombshell Harrison and coupled up with him. In the latest episode of Love Island UK, aired on June 26, 2025, the duo went on a date and discussed the future of their relationship. However, in recent episodes, Harrison has been distracted by Shakira, leaving fans curious about what will happen to Toni and Harrison's relationship.

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

