Who is Love Island UK star Harrison Solomon? Meet the bombshell footballer

Love Island UK bombshell (newcomer), Harrison Solomon, was introduced on day eight of the series, where he had to choose between saving Malisha or Toni. He went on dates with both women and ultimately brought Toni back to the villa, eliminating Malisha. Harrison is a 22-year-old footballer studying in Florida, who joined the existing islanders as the show's latest newcomer.

Harrison signed with Derby County Football Club in 2019 and played for the County's U21 team. He also spent time at a non-league side, called Ilkeston Town. Harrison eventually enrolled at the University of New Hampshire in the United States, where he plays for the university's football team.

Harrison is one of the youngest contestants inside the Love Island UK villa. Living in Florida, but originally from Burton upon Trent, the bombshell sparked a connection with Toni, the series' first American islander, after he discovered that she had studied at the same university he was enrolled in.

Trending

More details on Love Island UK star Harrison Solomon

1) What does Love Island UK bombshell Harrison's ideal match look like?

While introducing himself to the cameras, Harrison shared that he had never had to struggle for attention, especially in the States, because:

"American girls love the British accent," he noted.

Speaking about his ideal type, Harrison said that he sought someone who was "fiery" and had a bit of an attitude. He specified that he was uninterested in pursuing a connection with "someone boring in the corner." Instead, he wanted to be with someone who had "a bit of substance" and could voice their opinion.

"Confidence, being family-oriented is a big one for me and someone who is ambitious, too," he added.

The bombshell noted that personality acted as a deciding factor in terms of compatibility. Consequently, he hoped that he could "vibe" with the islanders in the villa.

2) What are Love Island UK star Harrison's thoughts on long-distance relationships?

Since Harrison resided in Florida, relocation became a topic of discussion between him and the ladies. When addressing whether he would be okay with a long-distance relationship, Harrison said:

"I've done long distance before, so it's not really an issue for me."

The villa's latest bombshell added that he was willing to make things work, but did not know if or when he would return to the United States. However, he believed that if he liked someone, he would make an effort to make the necessary adjustments.

While speaking about dating in America, Harrison mentioned that he "really" liked dating American girls.

"Their personality is slightly different, in general they’re more confident and go for what they want. But I like a challenge, I like a bit of the chase," he explained.

3) Where to follow Harrison from Love Island UK on Instagram?

Fans of the ITV series can follow Harrison on his official Instagram handle, @hj_solomon. At the time of writing, he has over 10.1K followers and 45 posts. His Instagram is full of vacation photographs and insights into his Florida lifestyle.

Besides playing as a footballer, Harrison also has a modelling career and is represented by a Manchester-based agency called Nemesis Models, whose official website shared a congratulatory post for Harrison on his participation in the reality show on June 18, 2025.

"Congratulations to our boy Harrison, who has just joined Love Island as the latest bombshell! We can't wait to see his journey unfold," it said.

For more updates on Harrison's journey on the dating series, follow Love Island UK's official Instagram handle, @loveisland.

Love Island UK season 12 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More