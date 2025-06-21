"NEEDS TO WIN" — Love Island UK fans show support for Toni after argument with Emily

Love Island UK season 12 continued with more drama in episode 12, which aired on June 20, 2025. One of the main moments in the episode was a heated argument between Toni and Emily. Their issues had been building up for a while, and things finally came out in the open. What started as Toni sharing her feelings with others soon turned into a full-blown argument in front of everyone in the villa.
Toni said she found Emily’s always-cheerful attitude hard to deal with, especially during tense moments in the villa. She felt Emily was being too positive when things were serious, like when someone was about to be dumped. Emily didn’t agree and thought Toni was making a big deal out of nothing. The disagreement got personal, with both trying to explain themselves and defend their actions.
As the episode aired, many fans shared their thoughts on X, and a lot of them supported Toni. One user wrote:
"OK TONI NEEDS TO WIN #LoveIslandUK, #LoveIslandUSA, Miss America, Miss Universe, Squid Game, and the Powerball."
Many felt that Emily’s response didn’t seem very understanding and sided with Toni in the situation.
"Yeah I'm with Toni on this one, this Emily babe is annoying me too now," another user said.
"There is no messing with mean girl Toni. She is dog rough," an X user commented.
"Girl, idk what she’s mad at but I’m on Toni’s side," a tweet read.
Fans said that Toni could do "no wrong," with many showing strong support for her during the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12.
"toni can do no wrong," a fan wrote.
"Idc Toni could murder Emily and she’d still be my fave girl in there," another user commented.
"Sorry I’m with Toni and Shakira there’s definitely something producers haven’t shown us with them and Emily. Besides she’s best buds with the fiat 500 crew so there must be a screw loose there," one tweet said.
Toni and Emily’s disagreement becomes public in Love Island UK
In the latest episode of Love Island UK, Toni finally spoke out about her issues with Emily. She first shared her thoughts with Meg and Dejon, saying:
“I can’t stand to listen to her… ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ all the time.”
Toni explained that her frustration began during a tense moment when she or Malisha could have been dumped. She felt Emily’s cheerful attitude during such a serious time didn’t feel right.
Things came to a head when Toni confronted Emily directly and said:
“Read the room.”
Emily stood her ground on Love Island UK's latest episode and replied, “Some people just want to cause a problem,” suggesting that Toni was trying to create drama. Toni made it clear that the issue had nothing to do with Conor. She said she didn’t care if Emily was with him and that her frustration was about how Emily acted in the villa, not about any romantic rivalry.
Other islanders noticed the argument but didn’t get involved. The episode ended without them solving the issue, and fans are now waiting to see what happens next in the villa.
Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on ITVX.