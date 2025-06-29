"Take Connor with you!"— Love Island UK fans react to Megan being dumped after being declared the "least favorite girl"

Love Island UK season 12 saw two islanders get dumped in episode 17 after a shocking public vote. Megan, Toni, and Shakira found themselves "vulnerable" and at risk of being eliminated. The islanders received text messages one by one, indicating who was safe.

Megan, who had a chaotic run on the show with her involvement with both Tommy and Conor, found herself saying goodbye to her fellow islanders and fans reacted to the same online. One person wrote on X:

"Gooood. Take Connor with you!"

"Im disappointed how she wasn't completely transparent with Tommy. Good riddance," a fan commented.

"If she didn’t gaslight Tommy during that whole saga she would have stayed. That manipulative behaviour is a (red flag emoji)," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 were unfazed by the eviction:

"Not surprised at this outcome but the real shocker how did the most real girl in there get into the bottom three #shakira don’t change your ways," a person wrote.

"It's highly unfair to give votes to the public when contestant are doing what they are there for; testing connections... If the vote was done tonight- Toni would have gone," a fan commented.

"The public really quickly switched up on Megan. Her treatment of Tommy and the gaslighting caused her to be dumped. I actually didn't think she would have the fewest votes still but just goes to show how quickly your actions can change public opinion!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Thank god you didn’t leave that to the islanders! Her and shakers need to learn when to take a step back and realise it’s not there situation to argue over," a person wrote.

"Well we did it for TOMMY! Megan thought she was doing so well bringing the drama but she was so disrespectful to Tommy and deserves this just like Tommy DID NOT deserve her snaky behaviour! ( Wanted her and Tommy to win at first ) Tommy got justice Fave boy must be Tommy!" a fan commented.

Megan gets dumped by the public after her kiss with Conor caused conflict with Tommy in Love Island UK

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 17, Megan was one of the islanders who received the fewest votes by the public and was eliminated from the villa. The season 12 islander cast member, however, did not leave the show alone as Remell was also eliminated after receiving the least number of votes.

Both the islanders' time on the show was not trouble-free, and as for Megan, she received backlash online even before being dumped. Earlier this week, Megan revealed to Tommy that she and Conor kissed and the male islander was left in tears.

In another episode, Megan and Tommy spoke and the latter made his feelings known about not wanting to be in a love triangle. He told the female Love Island UK star that if she wanted to give things with Conor a shot, it would be "absolutely fine."

"I do not mind at all. There will be no hard feelings," he added.

He further said that he believed they would eventually get to a point where they could be friends, but that he would like to put his "energy elsewhere" if Megan wanted to explore a connection with Conor. Megan asked the Love Island UK season 12 islander if she could be "brutally" honest and said that he was pushing himself away from her.

Megan told Tommy that she still wanted him and that he had been her "number one." The latter asked how he was pushing himself away and Megan noted that he wanted her to decide the future of their relationship. Tommy insisted that he didn't want to be in a love triangle and that the female Love Island UK cast member should know who she was more inclined towards.

After the conversation, Megan told Conor that it felt like a weight had been lifted from her shoulders, and the two shared a kiss. However, the two could not spend a lot of time getting to know each other further as Megan was eliminated from the show soon after receiving the fewest public votes.

Fans reacted to the public declaring Megan as the "least favorite girl" and dumping her from Love Island UK season 12 and were happy to see her go.

Tune in on Sunday, June 29, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.

