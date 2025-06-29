"Get a life"— Love Island UK fans divided by Toni confronting Helena about kissing Harrison

Love Island UK season 12 saw two islanders compete for the affection of one this week when Toni and Helena locked horns over the latter kissing Harrison in the Hideaway.

The female islander sat her down and asked her why she kissed Harrison, and Helena said it wasn't her fault that he kissed her. Toni accused her of ruining her "good thing" because she didn't have on,e and Helena apologized for upsetting her but not for the kiss.

Fans online reacted to Toni "fuming" about Helena and Harrison's kiss and were divided in their opinion. They recalled Toni being on board with some of the other islanders exploring bonds outside of their connections and urged her to "get a life." One person wrote on X:

"Hypocrites, When Meghan did what she did even going as far as sleeping in the hideaway all of you including Toni were cheering her up telling her she did nothing wromg but you are fuming Helena did same by kissing Harrison? Get a life."

"This is coming from Toni who runs around with yasmin talking about how the girls shouldn't be so upset with ppl flirting and kissing their men cause it's not a big deal and it's what you're supposed to do in there.. suddenly it's different when it happens to her!" a fan commented.

"If it was a good thing, no one could have ruined it! Speak to your man, who never liked you that much, not Helena," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island UK season 12 defended Toni's behavior:

"The double standards though. When Harry did this you all were all clocking on him. But cos your darling boy Harrison who does no f*ck in the villa did it you all are hyper and justifying it is right. U guys are just sick at this point," a person wrote.

"Toni is absolutely right though, had Helena came in saying she's looking for someone to marry yet her 30 yo a** is kissing 22 year olds who live in a different continent in the hideaway? She didn't care that it made no sense, she's just desperate for male attention," a fan commented.

"2nd time Helena’s snuck off to the hideaway with someone else’s man without telling them. She didn’t tell Shakira that her and Harry were planning on sneaking to the hideaway in the middle of the night, and she’s done the exact same to Toni here. Definition of desperate," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Helena is the worst (with her BFF Megan)… she was maaaad that Harry kissed Yasmin and now she did the same thing with Toni and still thinks she’s right… the double standards are crazyyyy to me," a person wrote.

"Toni told Yasmin she had done nothing wrong in that situation and that it wasn’t the woman’s responsibility and the fault was on the man entirely. Toni has double standards too. She was saying yesterday that it’s Tommy’s own fault for not speaking to other girls more," a fan commented.

Helena and Harrison's kiss leaves Toni fuming in Love Love Island UK season 12

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Toni confronted Helena about kissing Harrison in the hideaway. She asked the female islander why she would do something like that to her when the same thing had been done to her.

Helena clarified that Harrison took her to the hideaway and said it wasn't her fault that the male Love Island UK star kissed her. Toni recalled Helena helping her get ready for a date with the male cast member the previous day, and cheered her on.

Toni asked her if she "realistically" saw having a relationship with a 22-year-old who lived in America outside the show. Helena responded that they had only kissed once and she hadn't thought about the future too much, and that Toni was "deepening it."

"And you're going to sit here and ruin my good thing because you don't have one?" Toni asked.

The female Love Island UK star said she wasn't ruining Toni's "good thing," and the latter reminded her that she and Harrison went on a date the previous day. Helena said she wasn't not going to speak to someone just because they went on a date with another islander, and Toni stated it said a lot about Helena's character.

Helena assured Toni that she didn't have ill intent towards her and said she was just "exploring." She added that she didn't want to upset the Love Island UK star but was apologetic about it regardless.

"I can't really apologize for the kiss because obviously we both wanted to kiss in that moment," Helena said.

Toni responded:

"Thanks for ruining a good thing girl."

Fans reacted to Toni's behavior towards Helena about her kiss with Harrison, and were critical of both islanders.

Episodes of Love Island UK season 12 can be streamed on ITVX.

