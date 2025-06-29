"Should have been Ben tbh"— Love Island UK fans react to Remell's dumping

Love Island UK season 12 saw two islanders leave the villa soon after the International Sleepover twist. After the islanders united with the people they chose to couple up with, the public voted for who they liked the most and the least.

Six Islanders — Megan, Toni, Shakira, Remell, Ben, and Harry — were left vulnerable after receiving the fewest votes from the public. A text message revealed whose time had come to an end and Megan and Remell were asked to leave the villa.

Fans of Love Island UK reacted to the male islander's elimination from the ITV show and believed he deserved to continue his journey. One person wrote on X:

Sad, should have been Ben tbh. Alima, you obviously still wanted him, but let the girls control your decision, sad."

"Remell is so surprised yall in the UK didn’t agree with him trying give Alima bin treatment. Ben needed to go but Remell’s shock is worth it," a fan commented.

"Didn’t care who went out of all the islanders in the bottom don’t like any of them. But it should have been Ben. Remell at least had a redemption arc coming. Ben was just flat out nasty," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island UK termed Remell's dumping the "right decision":

"Right decision, Ben next hopefully," a person wrote.

"BYEYYEYEYEYEYEYEYE HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA LOSERRRRR," a fan commented.

"Remell is the kind of dude who grew up “ugly” and envied dudes he saw who were attractive/had pull. Then became obsessed w fitness & good haircuts and was determined to collect/abuse women the way he observed others doing. All in the name of validation," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Beautiful Alima is an absolute Queen, love her heart! It was so sad seeing A being treated as an option by Remell, she deserves the world, but I'm not sure she'll find her special 1 in the villa tbh, beauts Alima will have the pick of the best AFTER #LoveIslandUK just as she deserves," a person wrote.

"Yeah you won’t be missed Remell. My girl Alima covered her face because she’s laughing behind those hands," a fan commented.

Remell gets eliminated after conflict with Alima over his connection with Poppy in Love Island UK season 12

In Love Island UK season 12, Megan, Toni, and Shakira spoke to Alima about her fallout with Remell post the international sleepover twist. Alima told the female islanders that she had pulled the male islander for a conversation because she had previously stormed off while they were talking.

Toni asked if Remell had apologized to her and the Love Island UK season 12 female cast member said that she didn't receive an apology "whatsoever." She clarified that she wasn't expecting Remell to apologize either, which was when Toni revealed something shocking.

"Harrison had told me that him and Remell were in the bathroom and Remell was basically saying how he regrets not taking Poppy back here," she said.

Shakira gasped, and Alima said, "Wow." Toni added that although Alima had already decided not to continue her relationship with Remell, the Love Island UK season 12 star wanted her to know what was being said.

"That's him in the bin, like, never ever again," Alima added.

Alima added that she didn't even want to be friends with Remell and didn't believe anything he said. She called his recoupling speech a "lie" and repeated that she didn't believe him at all and said the audience could tell he was faking it.

Soon after, the Love Island UK season 12 cast gathered at the fire pit, which revealed who had received the fewest public votes. Remell was one of the islanders who was sent home after the public vote, along with Megan.

Fans reacted to Remell's elimination and were divided by it. While some praised his dumping, others wondered why Ben was kept around.

Tune in on Sunday, June 29, 2025, to watch what happens in the latest episode of the ITV reality show.

