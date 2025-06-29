Who got dumped from Love Island UK season 12 episode 19? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 episode 19 premiered on ITV2 on June 27, 2025. It brought a surprising twist as two islanders, namely Megan and Remell, were dumped from the villa. At the end of the episode, all the contestants received a text informing them that the public had voted for their favorite islander.

After they gathered around the fire pit, Remell, Ben, and Harry were revealed to be the three male contestants with the fewest votes. Meanwhile, Toni, Shakira, and Megan were vulnerable among the female contestants.

Whenever this situation took place in the villa, the safe islanders were given the power to save four contestants and send two home. However, this time the power was in the hands of the public. Soon, the final text annouced that Megan and Remell had received the least amount of votes among the female and the male contestants, respectively. The two ultimately had to leave the villa.

Who are Love Island UK stars Megan and Remell? Exploring their ideal partner and icks

Megan, a 24-year-old musical theater performer and energy broker from Dublin, entered the villa in Love Island UK season 12 episode 1. She was part of the initial cast lineup, accompanying nine other contestants. In her official cast bio, Megan shared that she wanted to couple up with someone who wouldn't take themselves too seriously and had a sense of humor.

Looks didn't matter to her that much, but she mentioned that she'd love a boy who was a bit "pasty," like actor Timothée Chalamet. Additionally, she wouldn't mind if a guy was scrawny or had a bit of a "dad bod". With a height of 5 ft 1 inch, she said that the height of the guy was also not a big issue for her.

As stated on ITV website, when asked about her "claim to fame," the Love Island UK star said:

"Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it. I’ve also done Panto. If your love life up until now was a movie, what would it be called? ‘Hell and Horror’… it’d be a horror film anyway. Maybe ‘Literally Ghosted’."

Megan further shared that her biggest ick would be a guy posting mirror selfies, featuring him smouldering or doing the pointing finger pose.

"I’ve got the Irish charm, I don’t have any one liners but I kind of take the mick out of people and have playful banter, it seems to work," she added.

Remell, on the other hand, entered the villa at the end of Love Island UK season 12 episode 2 as one of the first bombshells alongside Shea. During his introduction, the 24-year-old shared that he worked as a self-improvement content creator from Essex.

In the villa, Remell was hoping to form a connection with a "bubbly, confident, ambitious, and fun girl." He also mentioned that the one feature he was most drawn to in a girl was a nice smile. Moreover, Remell felt that he could get bored very easily, so he wanted a partner who could stimulate him "mentally".

While talking about his biggest ick, he said:

"Not having any ambition or goals. If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me as where are we going to be going?"

Love Island UK season 12 episodes release every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

