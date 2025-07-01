What happened between soccer player Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites on Love Island UK? Recoupling tension explored

Love Island UK aired a new episode on June 30, 2025, showing changes in the relationship between soccer player Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites. In a surprise recoupling, the boys had the power to choose, and Harrison picked Toni over Malisha Jordan.

This kept Toni in the villa, but what followed brought doubt into their pairing. Soon after the recoupling, the Islanders got ready for the heart rate challenge, where boys and girls took turns performing to raise each other’s heart rates. Harrison joined in confidently, but what he did during the challenge raised questions.

Even though he was coupled with Toni, he also kissed Helena and whispered something in her ear. These actions made Toni feel unsure, especially since she had already started to wonder about Harrison’s intentions.

The episode focused on how she reacted and how unsure their relationship had become. As other couples continued to build their connections, Harrison and Toni were left in an uncertain place.

Harrison chooses Toni in the recoupling but admits he was “50/50” in Love Island UK

During the recoupling, Harrison Solomon was asked to choose between Toni Laites and Malisha Jordan. He selected Toni, which resulted in Malisha being sent home. At first, Harrison’s decision to pick Toni seemed clear, but, later, he told her that he had been unsure and was “50/50” about the choice.

"No, I didn't know what I was going to do, I was 50/50. I didn't know what I was going to do honestly," he shared.

Toni said this made her feel like she was just an option and not a definite choice. She also wondered if Harrison truly wanted to be with her or if he was still thinking about other people in the villa.

Before the recoupling in Love Island UK, Harrison had spoken with Helena, which may have added to Toni’s concern. While Harrison did not say directly that he liked Helena, his hesitation and actions during the challenge made things unclear.

Toni spoke with Alima and Meg afterward. She said she was confused and didn’t know how to handle the situation. From their conversation, it was clear that Toni was looking for answers but didn’t know if Harrison would give them.

Heart rate challenge and mixed signals leave Toni emotional in Love Island UK

The following day, the Islanders took part in the heart rate challenge, where the girls performed first, followed by the boys. Each person dressed up in themed outfits and danced or performed for the others to raise heart rates. Harrison appeared confident and took part in the challenge wearing pleather.

During the challenge, Harrison kissed both Toni and Helena. He also whispered something in Helena’s ear, mirroring an earlier moment when Helena had whispered to Harry. While the challenge was meant to be entertaining, the interactions created tension in Love Island UK.

Toni appeared upset after the challenge. She spoke with the girls.

“You’re gonna treat me nicely, and then you’re gonna treat her. … I feel like an idiot,” he said.

Her reaction showed that she felt uncertain about where she stood with Harrison, especially after the attention he gave to Helena during the performance. Later, she added, “If you liked me, you wouldn’t be doing things like that,” highlighting her confusion about his actions. The challenge seemed to confirm some of the doubts she already had after the recoupling.

By the end of the episode, Toni appeared more distant. In her conversations with the other girls, she talked about trying to understand Harrison’s actions and what they might mean. The episode closed without a clear update on where their pairing stood.

Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

