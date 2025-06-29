What led to Love Island UK star Megan’s dumping after split from Tommy? Details explored

Love Island UK viewers were left surprised during the June 27, 2025, episode when original cast member Megan Forte Clarke was dumped from the villa following a public vote. In a dramatic elimination round, host Iain Stirling revealed that the public had been asked to vote for their favourite male and female Islander.

Ad

The contestants with the lowest number of votes were at risk of being sent home. The Islanders were gathered around the fire pit as the results were read aloud. Ben, Remell, and Harry were named as the bottom three boys, while Megan, Toni, and Shakira were the bottom three girls.

Yasmin received a text message revealing that Remell had received the fewest votes among the boys and would be leaving the villa. Shortly after, Dejon announced that Megan would be the girl leaving. Megan had previously built a strong connection with Tommy. However, after ending that partnership and shifting her attention to Conor, public support appeared to reduce.

Ad

Trending

Megan's move from Tommy to Conor stirred audience reaction in Love Island UK

Ad

Megan was first paired with Tommy and stayed in a steady connection with him during the early part of the season. But after their relationship ended, she quickly started getting close to Conor. The two shared some private moments, including a night in the hideaway, soon after she moved on from Tommy.

This change happened quickly and led to tension between Tommy and Conor in Love Island UK. During one of their arguments, Megan was present and made a comment. At one point, she said, “This is brilliant,” after Tommy confronted Conor.

Ad

These events, like how fast she changed partners and was part of the argument, stood out during her last few days in the villa. Megan stayed calm, but the public vote put her in the bottom three, and she was the girl with the fewest votes.

Public vote results and elimination announcement in the villa

Ad

The public vote results led to a double elimination, with Megan and Remell being sent home during this episode of Love Island UK. After the Islanders gathered around the fire pit, Yasmin was asked to read out the name of the boy with the fewest votes. Remell, who had previously been involved with Alima and had a brief connection with Poppy at the sleepover villa, was the first to be eliminated.

Ad

Following Remell’s exit, Dejon was asked to read out the results for the girls. Megan got the lowest number of votes among the three girls at risk. When her name was called, some of the Islanders were surprised, especially because she had been in the villa since the beginning. Then, in a moment that surprised many in the villa, Dejon announced that Megan would also be leaving.

Ad

Megan started her journey on the show with Tommy, and they were one of the first couples in the villa. But things changed quickly when she ended that connection and began focusing on Conor instead. Her recent change in partner, time spent in the hideaway with Conor, and her presence during villa tensions were part of the events leading up to the public vote.

After their departure in Love Island UK, the remaining Islanders stayed in their current pairings: Toni was with Ben, Shakira with Harry, and Tommy and Alima were both left single. Yasmin did not have a confirmed partner, while Conor remained in the villa following his recent connection with Megan.

Ad

Love Island UK episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More