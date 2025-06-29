“Would be Blu”— Love Island UK star Sophie Lee reveals who she would couple up with if she returned to the show 

Season 12 of Love Island UK was released on June 9, exactly a week after the release of its USA version. Sophie Lee was among the cast members who started the show with the hopes of finding love. However, a bombshell threw a wench in her trajectory during the start of the season, and she became the first person to be sent home this season because she failed to couple up with someone.

After her exit from the show, Sophie appeared in a Love Island UK interview, published on their official YouTube channel on June 19. Here she answered several questions about her run on the show, one of which asked her who she would couple up with if she went back.

"A person that I would couple up with if I went back, and I could pick, would be Blu," she shared.

Apart from Blu, Sophie also took Connor and Dejon's names, stating that apart from Harry, she also had eyes for these boys.

What Love Island UK star Sophie shared after her elimination from the show

When she was asked who else she had the eyes for in the villa, Sophie shared that she picked Harry solely on his dating profile, which was displayed on the show. His profile stated that he was a commodities dealer, and was 6 feet 2 inches tall.

"I am somewhere between a wildcard and a husband, I know what I want and I'm not afraid to get it," his profile read.

Sophie shared that she was looking for marriage and for someone ready to be serious. Blu was the first name she took to address the question, and added that Connor and Dejon were also some people she could have dated in the Love Island UK house.

In the interview, Sophie also shared how she felt when Tony, the bombshell, entered the villa. She stated that when Tony entered, there was tension that one could cut with a knife. All one would hear was the "clink clank" of Tony's heels on the floor as she entered, which, according to Sophie, resembled the noise from someone who wanted to "turn the villa upside down."

She also spoke about Shakira, another bombshell, whose decision to pair up with Harry, Sophie's partner, ousted her from the villa. Shakira was asked to steal a boy who was already paired up with someone, and she chose to go for Harry. Sophie was given 24 hours to find another boy to couple up with, but she failed, so she was sent home.

In the interview, the Love Island UK star stated that she wasn't mad at Shakira for choosing Harry because it was a choice she made for herself. She added that she hoped they were happy, and if they were, it was "fair play." She also said that if she were to go back to the villa, she wouldn't do anything differently.

"I came into this experience with an open heart, open mind," she said.

She added that she was ready to date and give the experience her everything, and she thought she did that, so she had no regrets. She also shared that she was going to first text Alima because she liked her vibe and her personality. She concluded the interview by saying she couldn't wait to meet her family.

