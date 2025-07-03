"That was brutal"— Love Island UK fans react to Alima and Ryan's dumping

Love Island UK, season 12, episode 24, featured another fire pit ceremony following the recent introduction of new bombshells. At the firepit ceremony, it was revealed that since Ryan and Alima were left without partners on the show, they were "dumped" from the dating reality show and had to go.

The islanders had 30 minutes to say their goodbyes and gather their things, and the female cast got upset over Alima leaving. Meanwhile, the men had a pleasant chat with Ryan about his elimination.

Fans reacted to Alima and Ryan being dumped from Love Island UK season 12 online and were upset to see them leave, especially the female cast member.

"That was brutal, Ryan definitely had to be the shortest stay now, I thought Shakira or Toni would of stood for him, shame one of them didn't since they're both with the biggest losers, shame about Alima as well," one person wrote on X.

"No what the actual f*ck?! First poor ryan doesn’t even get a chance to talk to anyone and gets kicked out after a day, and then they get rid of ALIMA just as she formed a spark with ben? oh love island you really are flopping," a fan commented.

"I don't get it. Maybe Alima would've wanted to recouple with Ryan? Why wasn't she given the chance? Stupid Connor. Stood up and left Alima single when he should've walked out with Megan. Arghhh I'm fuming right now," a tweet read.

Love Island UK fans accused the show of racism as the reason for Alima's elimination.

"So you didn’t give Alima any screen time, didn’t give her anyone that likes black women and now have dumped her out of the villa and replaced her with another dark skin girl. Why is no one understanding that #LoveislandUK is sooo against black women. This was my final straw!" a person wrote.

"Right, and a top one at that. Alima wasn’t even in the bottom at the last vote. It’s definitely racism because producers would not have done this to a popular white islander," a fan commented.

"Wait what!!? Alima is DUMPED!!! How and why!? Even YasGPT has finally had emotions & cried cos it’s unfair!! The producers are protecting Helena cos they knew Ben would stand for Alima…ABSOLUTE RUBBISH! And I’ll even go as far as to call it racist idc," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"ALIMA HAS BEEN DUMPED FROM THE ISLAND?! WHAAAAAT?!" a person wrote.

"alima is literally the nicest, most beautiful, most respectful girl in this season and she has to go home… man i’m fuming," a fan commented.

Alima and Ryan say goodbye to the cast of Love Island UK season 12 in episode 24

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 24, Den and Tommy received a text, urging the islanders to gather at the firepit where bombshells Billykiss and Ryan had to stand in front of the firepit.

Another text asked the rest of the islanders if anybody wanted to couple up with the female bombshell. Since Conor stepped forward, his partner Alima was left vulnerable and at risk of being eliminated.

The Love Island UK season 12 female islanders were also asked the same question and given a chance to couple up with Ryan. However, nobody wanted to swap.

Since Ryan and Alima were left without partners, they were both eliminated from the ITV reality show. Ryan referred to his time on the show "short and sweet," while the female cast members got upset over Alima leaving the show.

As Ryan packed his bags, Conor explained why he swapped partners while the female islanders made Alima promise she wouldn't text Remell once she got her phone back.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 were shocked by Alima's recoupling and wondered why the two vulnerable cast members couldn't couple up.

Tune in on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.

