"Not a doormat"— Love Island UK fans react to Shakira confronting Harry over Helena's scandalous whispers 

Love Island UK season 12's Heart Rate Challenge saw Helena and Harry get close as the former whispered to him that she couldn't wait for them to be intimate. Harry told Connor about the comment, and like a game of Telephone, the news reached his partner, Shakira.

Shakira confronted Harry about it, and Harry assured her that he was not interested in Helena's offer, stating it didn't change anything for him. Fans online reacted to Harry keeping the comment a secret from Shakira and her confronting him about it.

Tam ~ TZP Squad @Gallavich_4eva LINK Shakira is not a doormat like Helena and Meg!!!! She won’t take Harry’s BS and I completely support her #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland

"Helena lets be so real, you dont have s*xual tension with Harry, you just want to see Shakira lose which is honestly sad to see that you have to present yourself in this manner in order for a man to turn your way," a fan commented.

"OMG After Harry says he's devastated Shakira ended it and he's lost the best match for him 9 seconds later he's telling Helena its always been her and lets do it. He gives me Douchebumps. He's funny & charming but a bad guy. That's in his DNA -it will never change," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK felt Helena was trying to mess with Shakira:

"Helena doesn’t want any of these ‘boys’ she simply wants them all to want to be with her then she dangles them to ruin any relationship they are in. Once they are truly single she moves on," a person wrote.

"After Muggy Helena does what she wants to and gets the reaction she’s been desperately seeking. That’s when she wanna pull the girl in question for a chat?!! When will Muggy Helena won’t grow up," a fan commented.

"harry is so embarrassing. why are you begging every little thing that happens to you????? you have SHAKIRA in your bed every night and you’re entertaining fiat 500 final boss?????" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 7 further said:

"Harry trying to make it seem like it would be Toni in Shakira’s ear instead of taking accountability is why I want him to go back to Helena cos she’s a chicken head like him so he can convince her with such nonsense," a person wrote.

"it’s even sad that shakira knows that they’re all talking and whispering about her - Harry really doesn’t gaf about her and it’s about time she realised that too," a fan commented.

Shakira confronts Harry about what Helena said to him during the Heart Rate Challenge in Love Island UK season 12

In the latest episode of Love Island UK season 12, Shakira and Harry had a heated discussion about Helena's comment and why Harry didn't tell his partner about it.

Harry assured Shakira that he wasn't interested in Helena and said he would have told the Love Island UK star if that had been the case. Shakira told Harry it changed everything for her because they had a conversation about their relationship not long before the incident.

Harry insisted that he didn't say it "back," and when Shakira said he had, the male Love Island UK star said:

"No, I didn't. I just said, "Do you still want to?"

Shakira sarcastically asked what else that question would imply. Meanwhile, Harry maintained he didn't want to "f*ck" Helena. Shakira said that she couldn't be "arsed" all the time and Harry said he couldn't either, which prompted the Love Island UK female islander to further question his behavior.

"Just honestly, go and f*cking sh*g your good-time girl," Shakira said.

Shakira told Harry they were "done" and walked away from the conversation.

Episodes of Love Island UK season 12 are available to be watched on ITVX.

