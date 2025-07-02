What happened between Shakira and Harry in Love Island UK season 12 episode 23? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 released episode 23 on July 1, 2025. The segment showed Shakira and Harry's relationship hitting a rough patch after the former found out Helena had whispered that she wanted to be intimate with Harry during the Heart Rate challenge in the previous episode. Shakira confronted Harry, seeking an explanation, but their conversation turned into an argument.

Helena, Harry's former flame, had raised his heart rate the most during the challenge, which bothered Shakira. She felt insecure about her position in the villa and the strength of her connection with Harry. In an earlier episode, when the islanders played Snog, Marry, Pie, Harry had kissed Helena, and disappointed Shakira.

He had apologized to Shakira and won her back, only to make things worse by entertaining Helena's advances later in the day. In the latest segment, Shakira criticized Harry for his behavior, angrily urging him to get intimate with Helena if that was what he genuinely wanted. The couple had a full-blown argument without a resolution.

As the Love Island UK episode progressed, Shakira went on a date with bombshell Ryan, while Harry chatted with Helena, bantering about their flirtatious interactions and their physical chemistry.

Love Island UK star Shakira gets furious after learning about Harry and Helena's flirtatious exchange

In one of the segments of the Love Island UK episode, Alima asked Shakira where she stood with Harry after the Heart Rate challenge. While Shakira praised Harry for being "quite respectful" during the task, Alima felt otherwise.

Alima then shared that Helena had whispered, "I can't wait to f**k you," into Harry's ears during her performance the previous night. She believed that was the reason why Harry's heart rate climbed.

"I think he should've told you last night," Alima added.

Yasmin and Toni further disclosed that Harry had responded to Helena's comment, saying, "You still wanna f**k me?" Alima stated that she heard it all from Conor, and wanted to tell everything to Shakira because she was a "girls' girl." She added that it always took two to tango, criticizing both Harry and Helena.

Shakira expressed her disappointment, recalling how Helena joked with her earlier that morning, all while keeping a secret from her. The Love Island UK star was disheartened to realize that she was the last person to know about the incident.

"Everyone's f**king p*ssing themselves about me behind my back. Everyone finds it hilarious," Shakira said.

Shortly after, Shakira pulled Harry aside for a private conversation and asked him if there was anything he wanted to tell her. Harry realized Shakira was aware of what had happened between him and Helena. He confessed immediately, stating that it changed nothing for him because he would have told her yesterday if he had wanted to.

However, Shakira mentioned that it changed everything for her. While Harry fished for an explanation, the female islander refused to justify her feelings because it felt like "wasted energy." Harry defended himself by stating he had not directly responded to Helena's comment.

"You basically did, Harry!" Shakira replied.

Harry continued to prove his innocence, frustrating Shakira. Eventually, the Love Island UK female islander lost her calm and screamed at Harry, questioning his actions. She then, in a fit of rage, asked him to get intimate with Helena, convinced that it was what he genuinely wanted to do.

While Shakira stated she was "so done," Harry said their argument was "so boring." Soon after, Shakira walked off mid-conversation. When Helena asked her for a chat, she rejected her request.

Later in the Love Island UK episode, when Shakira went on a date with Ryan, Harry told the cameras that he wanted her to enjoy her time with the newcomer. In the meantime, he flirted with Helena, discussing their "s*xual tension." The duo also reminisced about the time when they were a couple, convinced it was a memorable period.

However, in the closing segment of the episode, Helena kissed Harrison on the terrace in the absence of Harry.

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

