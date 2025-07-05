"Burn Helena to the ground"— Love Island UK fans react to Harry's ex, being a Casa Amor bombshell

Love Island UK season 12 episode 26 saw a recoupling ceremony take place and several islanders swap partners. Harry and Helena coupled up after drama involving the latter's previous partner, Shakira. However, it seems like it won't be smooth sailing for them moving forward, as Casa Amor is right around the corner.

Towards the end of the episode, the female Casa Amor bombshells made an appearance, and in an atypical format, they entered the villa while the entire cast was present as they waved to the islanders from the terrace.

As the cast members laid eyes on the bombshells, Harry noted that one was them was his ex-girlfriend.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to Harry and Helena coupling up just before Casa Amor and the bombshell's past with Harry. One person wrote on X:

"Sending in Harry’s ex is diabolical I cannot wait to see this sh*tshow burn Helena to the ground."

"YESSSSS THEYVE SENT IN HARRYS EX OMG HELENA WILL BE HUMILIATEDDDDDD YESSSSSSSSSS," a fan commented.

"Oh I hope Harry gets off with his ex - just to give Helena a taste of her own medicine. Shakira is better off without Harry but it was horrible what Helena did to Shakira!" a tweet read.

Fans expressed excitement over the upcoming Casa Amor segment:

"The fact that producers decided to bring an end to a repeat of 'Who's Emma' by letting the girls see the Casa Amor girlies first. AND one of them is Harry's ex? Oh this is going to to be box office," a person wrote.

"HARRYS EX FOR CASA ??? Ewww why are they making this series revolve around him throw it WAY," a fan commented.

"helena when harry says he’s got unfinished business with his ex after saying that about helena ALL SUMMER LONG," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Harry went back to Helena because he thinks public likes her due to votes but he has no idea public not only hates her but we hate him too because he’s with her," a person wrote.

"Loooooool bringing Harry’s ex was an amazing move and I’m so glad it’s Helena’s problem and not Shakira’s anymore," a fan commented.

Harry and Helena couple up before Casa Amor in Love Island UK season 12

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Harry and Helena coupled up after Shakira broke up with the male cast member for lying to her about his chemistry with the female cast member.

Ahead of the recoupling ceremony, Helena and Harry went to the hideaway to enjoy some quality time together. Harry asked the Love Island UK cast member how she felt, and they shared a laugh over feeling "great."

Helena suggested they go into the pool, and Harry said they could stay there all afternoon. When Helena said there was nowhere to sit, the male cast member said she could sit on his lap.

Helena spoke to the cameras about going to the hideaway with Harry and said they were going to go the previous night but refrained for six "solid hours" out of respect for Shakira.

While in the pool, Harry told Helena he couldn't wait to get his "filthy paws" on her and said they were "undeniable." Later in the episode, at the recoupling ceremony, the male Love Island UK season 12 cast members had the power to decide who they wanted to couple up with.

While Harry explained his choice to couple up with Helena, he said there was something "undeniable" between them and he believed it as well. Although the two coupled up, the end of the episode introduced the islanders to the Casa Amor bombshells as they stood on the terrace and waved at the islanders.

Although everyone was excited, Harry recognized one bombshell out of the lot.

"Oh my God, it's my ex," Harry said.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to to the producers bringing in Harry's ex just as he coupled up with Helena and termed it "messy."

Tune in on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to watch what happens in Casa Amor on Love Island UK season 12.

