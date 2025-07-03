"SOOOOO MANIPULATIVE"— Love Island UK fans react to Harry telling Shakira he didn't "deserve" her

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 24, Harry approached Shakira to make amends after his chemistry with Helena caused issues between the islanders. He told her he was sorry and wanted to make her laugh.

Ad

Shakira said that it would be easier for her to process if he had another reason because she didn't understand "silly things." She told him she didn't understand why he did it, and Harry said that he thought he didn't "deserve" her.

Fans online reacted to Harry's apology to Shakira and his telling her that he didn't think he deserved her. They believed that he was trying to manipulate the islander and that she was falling for it.

Ad

Trending

"Harry saying to Shakira “maybe it’s because I don’t think I deserve you” is SOOOOO MANIPULATIVE and she just FELL for it. Our girl is falling and we need a big strong s*xy bombshell to catch her," one person wrote on X.

Netizens react to Harry and Shakira's talk (Image via X/ @lvo_xx)

HE MANIPULATES THEM ALL AND THEY JUST BELIEVE HIM?!? Same with him to Helena ‘I just do things to push you away coz I like you so much and it scares me’ HOW ARE THESE FALLING FOR IT," a fan commented.

Ad

"He is good, though. Got to give him credit for his manipulation skills. He knows how to play the game. Expertly. Someone needs to rescue Shakira," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK were convinced Harry would break Shakira's heart.

"Harry is going to break Shakira’s heart during movie night when they show all the underhand things he’s been saying to Helena. Doing everything you’d expect from a 30yr old involved with a 22yr old it makes me sick!!" a person wrote.

Ad

"What does a beautiful woman like Shakira even want with a loser like Harry? I’m not seeing the appeal to her or hideaway Helena," a fan commented.

"harry crawling back to shakira with his tail between his legs after making all them crude comments to helena 2 minutes ago? like ew," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"in his 30 years on the planet, Harry has honed some arch manipulation skills. The crocodile tears 10/10! It's awful seeing Shakira's confusion and discomfort, but once she learns this lesson to ALWAYS trust your gut, she will never forget it," a person wrote.

"The weird thing is I think Harry genuinely likes Shakira but for some reason can’t let go of Helena (the outside interference doesn’t help) & it confuses him that he has feelings for two ppl at a time HOWEVER it doesn’t excuse his childish behaviour," a fan commented.

Ad

"Maybe I don't feel like I deserve you"— Love Island UK star Harry gets candid with Shakira

Ad

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 24, Harry told Shakira he knew she was upset because of him and said he wanted to make her laugh. He added that he wanted to "add" to her life but didn't think he was currently doing that.

Shakira told the Love Island UK season 12 islander that if there was a better reason for his behavior towards Helena, she would have been able to process it better. She said what he had told her previously was "silly" and that there was still a lack of respect, and she didn't understand why.

Ad

The Love Island UK star said there wasn't a better reason because nothing happened. Shakira wondered how he could assure her of their future if there wasn't a reason for him to be flirting with Helena.

"Maybe I don't feel like I deserve you," Harry admitted.

Shakira said it was untrue and "silly," that he was "perfectly right" for her and that he was doing "all this stupid sh*t" and kept ruining a good thing. Harry asked her what she was thinking, and Shakira said she was in a "pickle."

Ad

"I'll be right here. I'm for you. I think you know that," Harry added.

The female Love Island UK cast member said she hated that Harry made her feel a certain way, and he promised not to repeat it. Shakira told him he was on thin ice as the two hugged.

Ad

Fans reacted to Harry's conversation with Shakira and believed he was trying to manipulate her.

Episode 25 of Love Island UK season 12 will air on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on ITV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More