“Love herrrr”—Love Island UK fans react to Shakira refusing to kiss Harry in a challenge

Episode 25 of Love Island UK season 12 came out on July 3, 2025. It saw Harry and Helena's connection growing stronger. While Harry kept exploring and enjoying his time with Helena, he didn't keep Shakira in the loop. He treated her the same as he used to treat Helena when he was only into her.

In episode 22, Shakira sniffed out her partner's intention with Helena, and she gave it back to him during a challenge. In the task, the Love Island UK contestants were asked to name the characteristics of Superman that were possessed by their fellow mates.

After finishing her role in the challenge, Shakira stood with Harry on the stage, where the latter leaned down to kiss her. She stopped him from kissing her, a move which was cheered on by her co-contestants. Fans of Love Island UK on X also supported the move and praised Shakira for keeping her boundaries.

"Shakira not kissing Harry love herrrrr," a fan said.

"Shakira dodging the kiss is what we love to see," said another.

"Shakira rejected the kiss as she should," added another.

"Harry really went for that kiss and the way Shakira dodged it the respect!!!!!" wrote another.

Some fans of Love Island UK also called out Harry for labeling Shakira as "childish" for not kissing him back during the challenge.

"Harry must be clueless atp because how is Shakira childish for not wanting to kiss him after finding out he be lying, again. It’s boundaries Harry, maybe try having them sometime," an X user wrote.

"It’s ‘childish’ for Shakira to not kiss Harry??????????? AFTER EVERYTHING HE HAS DONE???" another user wrote.

"Did I hear Harry refer to Shakira not kissing him during the challenge (after she found out he lied AGAIN) as CHILDISH???" commented another.

"Harry had the audacity to say Shakira was being childish for not kissing him when she could tell everyone was obviously lying to her and talking behind her back? I can’t stand him!" wrote another.

What Harry, Helena, and Shakira said on Love Island UK season 12 episode 25?

While on one side of the villa, Shakira shared with her castmates about how Harry had assured her that there was nothing between him and Helena. That's when other islanders told her he was lying. She wondered why Harry was lying if he genuinely felt a connection with Helena.

On the other side of the villa, Harry and Helena discussed how they were going to approach the situation.

"I'm obviously not going to say about our conversation and stuff, but we've got to go on the fact that, like, we wanna f*ck each other," said Helena.

Harry told Helena that he had tried to "cool things" off with her, but it wasn't working because he kept wanting to go back to her. Harry felt like he was "under" Shakira's thumb and that he thought he should dump her.

Shakira conversed with her castmates, stating that she was hurting and she didn't remember the last time she was happy in the Love Island UK villa. She also clarified that she was with Harry as she genuinely liked him, not because there was no one else remaining in the villa to pair up with.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow its official Instagram handle, @loveisland.

