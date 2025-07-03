"I think you're perfectly right for me" — Love Island UK star Shakira gets candid with Harry

Love Island UK season 12 released episode 24 on July 2, 2025. The segment featured Shakira and Harry having a lengthy discussion on the terrace about their recent fallout, particularly after Harry entertained Helena's flirtatious advances. Harry, hoping to make amends, told Shakira that he acted the way he did because he felt like he did not deserve her. Hearing that, Shakira said:

"Well, that's silly. I think you're perfectly right for me, and you just do all this stupid s**t, and I feel like you just keep ruining a good thing."

In an earlier episode, Shakira learned from Alima that during the Heart Rate challenge, Helena had told Harry that she wanted to get physical with him. The discovery hurt Shakira's feelings, as everyone in the Love Island UK villa knew about the comment, but her. Moreover, she was disappointed in Harry's decision to keep it from her.

Shakira was frustrated with Harry and Helena's consistent flirting and wanted nothing to do with them anymore. Meanwhile, Harry decided to give Shakira some time off so that she could calm down. In the latest episode, Harry reached out to Shakira, who was still disappointed by his actions, and promised to be better.

While Shakira remained unconvinced, Harry managed to change her mind, as she nodded to give their connection another chance.

Love Island UK star Harry takes responsibility for making Shakira upset

In one of the segments of Love Island UK episode 24, Harry sat down with Shakira and took accountability for his recent actions. He acknowledged that she was upset because of how he conducted himself, especially around Helena, his former flame.

He told his Love Island UK partner that he wanted her to talk to him and be happy. Two of Harry's top priorities were making Shakira laugh and adding to her life. However, he admitted that he was not improving Shakira's experience inside the villa.

After hearing the male islander's plea, Shakira opened up about her feelings and mentioned that it would have been "easier" for her had Harry had a "better reason" for acting the way he did. She criticized her partner for disrespecting her, even though his actions were implicit and "silly." She expressed her frustration, saying:

"I just don't get why. I really don't understand it."

Harry agreed, stating there was "no reason" behind his behavior. It further confused Shakira, as she struggled to trust him or believe his intentions. The male cast member gave her his word, urging her to have faith in him. However, Shakira remained skeptical, reminding Harry that he had given her the same reassurance "last time," but still broke her trust.

When the Love Island UK star told Harry that she could not "grasp" his thought process, he said he acted the way he did because he felt he did not deserve her. Shakira disagreed, convinced he was her perfect match.

At that point, Harry asked Shakira what she wanted to do about their connection, to which she said that there were "two options" and that she was "in a pickle."

"I'll be right here. I'm for you. I think you know that," Harry replied.

When the Love Island UK fame promised to act better, Shakira pointed out how precarious their situation was. Nonetheless, Harry and Shakira hugged and decided to give their bond another chance.

Later in the Love Island UK episode, Helena opened up to Emily, admitting that her connection with Harry was "mental." Consequently, Emily encouraged Helena to actively pursue him while she had the chance.

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

