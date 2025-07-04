⁠"She deserves better"— Love Island UK fans react Shakira being upset by Harry and Helena's talk

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Harry pulled Helena for a chat soon after making amends with Shakira. The latter was upset by the behavior and spoke to Toni and Harrison about the same.

Harrison asked why she was upset about the two talking and Shakira explained that Harry had told her that he had "shut" things down with Helena twice. Meanwhile, the cast members continued to get to know each other while they complimented and flirted with one another.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 commented on Harry and Helena's growing chemistry and Shakira's emotional turmoil online and believed Shakira deserved better. One person wrote on X:

"Poor Shakira can't she see that she deserves better."

"If I was Shakira on movie night and I had to watch a sneak b*tch try and smuggle my boyfriend into the hideaway, grinning like the joker about her plan to take him from me all whilst wearing my bikini, NONE of those islanders would be making it out alive," a fan commented.

"harry is so disgusting wtf .. it’s so sad to see shakira upset all the time and he’s giggling in the corner," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 believed Helena was jealous of Shakira:

"helena has some deep rooted jealousy towards shakira bc shes making it her mission to wear shakiras bikinis whilst trynna steal her man," a person wrote.

"I actually can’t believe shakira is still entertaining this prick that left her in the middle of the night to join helena in the hideaway and has not stopped flirting with her since," a fan commented.

"Im beginning to be very concerned for Shakira in there, is Helena an irl stalker, a fan or just odd? ITV need to perform an immediate background check to figure out why Helena is so obsessed with a girl 7/8 years her junior," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 7 further said:

"Are they working on their recoupling speech?! He’s trying to think of a way to still keep Shakira but be able have Helena as well, if Helena picks him then he’s able to say to Shakira “she picked me I didn’t pick her,” Helena not soo smart because she should realize she looks like the bad guy & he looks like a helpless little boy," a person wrote.

"I find it hard to feel sorry for Shakira. Harry's messed her around over and over yet every time she's taken him back 5 secs after he makes a lame apology. Everyone in that villa knows he's a player. He's awful for hurting her but she's allowing herself to be hurt," a fan commented.

Shakira gets upset seeing Harry and Helena talk in Love Island UK season 12 episode 25

In Love Island UK season 12, Harry and Helena spoke while Shakira and a few other islanders watched them talk from a distance. Toni told Shakira to interrupt the conversation and "pull" Helena while the latter said she wanted to let them chat because they'd eventually find out what they were talking about.

Meanwhile, Helena asked Harry if he was alright, and the male Love Island UK star told her that she knew what she was doing to him while pinning her hair up in a certain way and asked why she had to do it every time.

"I was gonna put the fringy bits down and then I thought, "Nahm Harry will get too excited," Helena added.

Harry told Helena that he was trying to play down their connection since the past few days, because although they hadn't spent a lot of time together, he was more attracted to her than he was to Shakira.

The Love Island UK female cast member told Harry that if they gave their connection a shot and it didn't work out, she would be okay with that. However, if they didn't, she would wonder "What if?"

As Harrison joined Toni, Shakira, and Yasmin, Shakira asked the male islander if he knew what was happening between Helena and Harry. The cast member told them that a few of the boys were wondering why Shakira was mad, and she said that Harry had told her that he "shut" things down with Helena twice.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to Helena and Harry's growing chemistry and Shakira's take on the same.

Tune in on Friday, July 4, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12.

