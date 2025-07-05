⁠"Icon behavior"— Love Island UK fans react to Shakira breaking up with Harry in "one line"

Love Island UK season 12 aired a brand new episode this week that saw another recoupling ceremony. However, for one couple, their relationship was over before a text message informed the islanders to gather at the fire pit.

In episode 26, tensions between Harry and Shakira reached a breaking point and the latter officially cut ties with her connection over his growing chemistry with Helena. Shakia stood her ground and said that she didn't want to be in a love triangle, while Harry insisted he didn't want to be with Helena.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 commented on the conversation online and praised Shakira for ending things with Harry. One person wrote on X:

"Love island is Ella didn’t argue, didn’t explain—just shut it down with one line. Icon behavior."

"shakira dumping harry before he gets a chance to dump her oh how i love this woman," a fan commented.

"The girls need to realise that Harry isn’t in there to find love, he’s in there to become a tv star and is playing a character to make him ‘a big name’ so the girls need to stop falling for it," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 commented on the upcoming Casa Amor episode, which will feature Harry's girlfriend and believed Shakira ended her and Harry's relationship at the right time:

"Loooooool bringing Harry’s ex was an amazing move and I’m so glad it’s Helena’s problem and not Shakira’s anymore," a person wrote

"You know what, I'm not one to admit when I'm wrong, but fair play to Shakira. The way she's handling the whole Harry/Helena thing has totally changed my opinion on her," a fan commented.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"Harry is crazy. You just sat there and said “we’re back on” now you’re telling Shakira “everyone in here wants be to be with her except me and you” sir you’re too grown to be lying like this," a person wrote.

"Harry just went from sitting with Helena saying “we’re so back” to telling Shakira “everyone in here wants me to be with helena but me.” In one night. Whenever Shakira gets to watch this sh*t back, I fully condone her taking a hit out on this grown man," a fan commented.

"Harry is the worst man in there. We see how he constantly lies to Shakira then says something else to the villa. He needs exposing. This man dragged that poor girls feelings just to have a lustful experience. Should have just stuck with Helena," a tweet read.

Shakira calls it quits with Harry over Helena in Love Island UK season 12 episode 26

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 26, Harry and Shakira discussed their relationship, and the latter decided to let the male islander and Helena "crack on" with their "undeniable connection."

Shakira told Harry that he and Helena "obviously" gravitate towards one another as Helena claimed, while Harry stated that those were Helena's words, not his.

"Yeah, but Harry, you didn't deny any of it. And I'm not about to get myself involved in a triangle," Shakira said.

Harry told the Love Island UK season 12 star that everyone wanted him and Helena to be together, apart from him and Shakira. The female islander asked if Harry had told Helena that.

"Because you've got an undeniable connection," Shakira added sarcastically.

Harry said he had told her and reminded Shakira that those were Helena's words. This prompted Shakira to ask why Harry didn't "shut it down" if he wasn't interested, and said that although he kept telling her that he was not interested in Helena, he hadn't told her or anyone else in the villa.

She told him she was annoyed because he was lying to her and that she was going to remove herself from the situation so they could explore their "marvelous connection" with each other.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 reacted to Shakira calling it quits with Harry and praised her for standing up for herself.

Tune in on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK when Casa Amor brings in more bombshells.

