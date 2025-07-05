Love Island UK season 12 episode 26 recap: Shakira and Harry break up before the contestants recouple  

Love Island UK season 12 episode 26 aired on ITV2 on July 4, 2025, and focused on the love triangle between Harry, Helena, and Shakira. Shakira was confused after Harry, who had said he was done with Helena, got back with her without telling Shakira. She confronted him, and although Harry claimed he still wanted her, Shakira ended things and wished him luck.

The next day, the islanders participated in a recoupling that shook the villa with some old couples reforming.

What happened in Love Island UK season 12 episode 26?

Shakira and Harry break up

At the start of Love Island UK season 12 episode 26, Shakira had a conversation with Helena to understand her current situation with Harry.

Helena told Shakira that she and Harry tried to move past their connections multiple times. However, she believes that they have some "rare" connection that keeps them gravitating towards one another.

Shakira chimed in, saying her main frustration lay with Harru, who had been assuring her several times that he had moved past his connection with Helena and was willing to focus on her.

Shakira then went over to Harry and asked him where his mind was. Harry responded that he was confused as to why she was reacting the way she did when she knew about his history with Helena.

However, Shakira felt that she had been kept in the dark and shared that Meg told her that Harry had been telling her and Helena two different things.

The Love Island UK star then told Harry she didn’t want to be caught in a love triangle and admitted she felt misled by him. She eventually broke up with him, saying that she didn't wanna come between him and Helena.

Harry and Helena enter the Hideaway

The next morning, as Shakira was having a conversation with Harrison and Toni, she said that she didn't want to get involved in Harry and Helena's mess before saying that she didn't believe that they had a serious connection.

The three Love Island UK cast members were later surprised when they saw Harry heading into a hideaway with Helena after he had just broken up with Shakira last night.

After playfully joking about heading back to the Hideaway, Harry and Helena ended up sneaking into the pool together. They wrapped up their pool segment, stealing several kisses.

"Yeah, I mean we obviously spoke about going to the hideway last night and we just thought that we can't be that's a bit like disrespectful to other people. So we waited a solid maybe 6 hours and then yeah hideaway today," Helena reacted in her confessional.

The re-coupling takes place, and Katy B makes a guest appearance

Later in Love Island UK season 12 episode 26, the islanders received a text asking them to gather at the fire pit. Another text informed them that they would be participating in a recoupling, and this time it was the male contestant's turn to choose the female contestant they wanted to partner up with.

The new couples were as follows:

Emily and Tommy

Helena and Harry

Meg and Dejon

Toni and Harrison

Shakira and Ben

Yasmin and Conor

Billykiss and Giorgio

After the recoupling, Yasmin and Conor sat down to talk about their newly formed couple. Both believed that they had sensed a connection between each other before, and now that they were a couple, they felt they should give each other a chance.

Shakira and Ben talked about their new pairing. While Shakira was unsure because of their past issues, Ben was hopeful things could improve. The episode ended with singer Katy B entering the villa and performing her new hit "Avalanche," exciting the islanders.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

