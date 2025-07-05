Who are the new couples after Love Island UK season 12 episode 26?

Love Island UK season 12 episode 26 premiered on ITV2 on July 4, 2025. It featured an unexpected twist in the middle of the episode, with the recoupling taking place during the daylight instead of the usual night ceremony.

The Islanders gathered at the fire pit and got a text saying that this time, the boys would choose who to couple up with.

Tommy went first and chose Emily.

Then Harry had to decide between Shakira, who he had shown interest in, and Helena, his on-and-off connection. He chose Helena, saying she’s the “female version” of him.

The rest of the new couples include Meg and Dejon, Toni and Harrison, Shakira and Ben, Yasmin and Conor, and Billykiss and Giorgio.

Love Island UK season 12 episode 26 primarily focused on the love triangle drama created between Harry, Shakira, and Helena.

At the start of the episode, Shakira pulled Helena for a conversation, asking her about her situation with Harry.

Helena told Shakira that she wasn't sure about what was going on between them. She said they tried multiple times to go their separate ways, but for some reason, they end up gravitating towards one another.

"That's what I was saying earlier about the undeniable connection. I don't want you to think that we've like been plotting anything behind your back. It's not that at all. There is just something there that we can't put our finger on," the Love Island UK star added.

Shakira responded that Harry didn't inform her that their connection was this deep. She said that she was mostly annoyed because Harry had assured her multiple times that he was "done" with Helena, only to go back to her again and again.

Helena chimed in that she and Harry did have several conversations where they said that they had moved past their connection, as they wanted to go on to new things. However, she noted she believes that she has a "rare" connection with Harry that keeps them held together.

Shakira later went over to Harry to find out where his mind was at. Harry told her that he was confused as to why she was acting this way when she knew about his connection with Helena. However, Shakira felt that something wasn't adding up in the situation, and Harry might be deceiving her.

"You've basically said you've fully ended it with Helena and there's nothing there with Helena and you keep saying this to me and then all of a sudden Meg's is standing up, who's Helena's best friend, saying that you're telling two girls two different things. Something's not adding up there," Shakira told Harry.

Harry told Shakira that he had always been honest with her and had even spoken to Helena about ending their connection. However, Shakira wasn’t convinced. She sarcastically echoed Helena’s words, telling Harry they should go ahead and explore their “undeniable connection,” since they “obviously gravitate” towards each other.

In reasons, Harry claimed that everyone in the villa wants him to be with Helena, except him and her. He even implied that he wanted to be with her.

Despite the Love Island UK star's efforts, Shakira decided to break up with him, reasoning that she didn't want to get herself involved in a triangle.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

