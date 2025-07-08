"You brought girls into our home" — Love Island UK star Emma feuds with Harry

Love Island UK season 12 returned with a new episode on July 7, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Harry was shown having a conversation with his ex-partner and Casa Amor bombshell Emma, during which the latter touched upon their past connection. While Harry discussed the predicament they were in, Emma called out Harry's behavioral patterns, criticizing him for crossing boundaries.

"The fact of the matter is, you brought girls into our home, and I wouldn't do that to you. That was the rules," Emma said.

Harry claimed he never broke any rules while dating Emma, but she disagreed. She called him out for acting like the rules didn’t apply to him and said he crossed lines in her home.

Emma felt he ruined their relationship. Harry admitted he knew how she saw him, but still wanted her to know he cared and would always have her back.

Love Island UK stars Harry and Emma squash their beef

During their private conversation, Harry told Emma that it was "quite nice" to have her on Love Island UK. While Emma laughed off the comment, Harry assured her that he did not mean it negatively. He told his ex-partner that he did not want her to feel "awkward" or uncomfortable around him due to their past connection.

The male islander wanted Emma to have her own experience free of any inhibitions. Emma appreciated his thought, stating that it was not her intention to hurt his feelings. However, at the same time, she said that she was determined to prioritize her experience and follow her gut.

"It's difficult, though, isn't it? 'Cause it's like we've known each other a long time. We lived together a long time," Harry added.

The female Love Island UK contestant then reminisced about how Harry broke the rules of her house by bringing girls in and sabotaging their relationship.

Harry knew Emma did not have "very high thoughts" of him, but even then, he told her that he would be there for her. It was something Harry had previously shared with Emma in a letter he wrote to her in February 2025.

"We make the choice not to be together because we know that you can't give me what I need, and that's why, it's not because we don't love each other. We have to like be strong enough to like stand on that decision," Emma remarked.

Harry agreed, saying he had "been strong enough," but noted that it had only been a day, implying that he did not know what could happen in the future.

Later in the Love Island UK episode, the islanders at the main villa and at Casa Amor participated in a kissing challenge, where they competed against one another. Emma developed a connection with Conor and got close to him during the challenge, while Harry cheered, watching her perform.

Emma and Conor defeated their villa opponents. When news reached the original female islanders in the main villa, Helena, Harry's partner, asked who Emma was. The other ladies informed her that she was Harry's ex. Soon after, as per the challenge, Harry was asked to kiss Emma. When Helena learned Harry had kissed Emma for that round, she shouted, "F**k off, Emma."

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More