"Irked me" — Love Island UK fans criticize Dejon's attitude toward Billykiss

Love Island UK season 12 stars Dejon and Billykiss got into a heated confrontation in the July 4 episode of the dating series. Dejon criticized Billykiss for questioning his intentions in the villa and insisting that he make things official with his partner, Meg. Meanwhile, Billykiss called out the male islander for misleading her with false hope of a potential connection, despite knowing that Meg was his priority.

Ad

She felt Dejon should not have led her on if he did not genuinely intend to explore other connections. While Billykiss criticized Dejon for not being open and honest about his connection with Meg, Dejon argued that he was allowed to explore.

Their conversation turned into an intense exchange; however, the pair failed to come to an agreement. During their argument, Dejon accused Billykiss of speaking over him, saying he would never date her inside or outside the villa.

Ad

Trending

Love Island UK fans on X were unhappy with Dejon's attitude towards Billykiss during their argument. Netizens claimed he was disrespectful and that he should not have spoken with Billykiss in that tone.

A Love Island UK fan comments on Dejon's treatment of Billykiss (Image via X/@ftbIandrew)

"The way Dejon spoke to Billykiss really irked me," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Mind you Billykiss was having a nap in the shade, Dejon brought himself to have this conversation and acted like he was forced to be there," another fan commented.

"'Billykiss, I’m not going to keep begging to speak' Dejon has never had any energy for women that have called him out but when it’s Billykiss he wants to start raising his voice?" a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Love Island UK fans were displeased with Dejon's behavior with Billykiss.

"dejon. never speak to billykiss OR any girl like that ever again," a user reacted.

"Why does Dejon think he can speak like that to Billykiss?" a person commented.

"Billykiss is right tho. Dejon entertains bombshells for his own ego with no intention of getting to know them at all. He's wasted her time and instead of apologising he immediately results to "I don't want you anyway". Did the exact thing to yas. GROSS," another fan wrote.

Ad

Other Love Island UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"The fact that Dejon thinks he’s being respectful in this conversation speaks volumes," one user posted.

"Me listening to dejon tantrum every time billykiss tried to explain were she was coming from. He didn’t go into that convo wanting to reconcile, he just wants to say he made the effort so he doesn’t look bad , brother was not listening at all," a person reacted.

Ad

"why is dejon speaking to billykiss like she’s a f**king child??? weird bro, weird," another commented.

Love Island UK star Dejon criticizes Billykiss for not letting him speak

Ad

In the previous episode of Love Island UK, Billykiss had asked Dejon to make things official with his partner, Meg. The statement bothered Dejon, who wondered why Billykiss felt the need to dictate the steps for him. Billykiss clarified that she had a valid reason for urging him to close things off with Meg.

"I'm like, 'You know what, this is an attractive guy, I would be interested in getting to know.' And then I pull you for a chat. And then in your heart, you know that your heart is with Megan, and then you're still kind of leading me on," Billykiss explained.

Ad

The Love Island UK alum called out Dejon's tactic to "semi-explore" and upset two women at the same time. However, Dejon refused to understand Billykiss's perspective, saying that it did not "make any sense."

Ad

While Dejon assumed Billykiss did not want him to explore at all, the latter argued otherwise, urging him to explore with intent rather than doing it only to "entertain" others and feed his "ego." At that point, the Love Island UK male islander said:

"You're not someone that I would want to get to know in here or on the outside from the conversations that we've had."

Ad

Billykiss tried to explain her point of view, but Dejon criticized her for not letting him finish speaking and added that he would rather walk off than "beg" her to let him speak. One thing led to another, and the argument escalated. Dejon, ultimately, stormed off, refusing to listen to Billykiss.

Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More