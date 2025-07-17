“I knew you weren’t done”- Love Island UK star Cach confronts Toni after she recouples with Harrison

Love Island UK season 12's latest episode aired on July 16. The episode saw the dynamics of the villa shifting because of a recoupling ceremony that reset the relationship statuses of certain islanders. Toni and Harrison chose to couple up with each other, leaving their former partners, Lauren and Cach, single. These two then paired with Casa bombshells, Ty and Emma.

Toni and Harrison's coupling was unexpected and was hurtful to Cach, who got emotional after his split with her. In a conversation with Toni, after she decided to pursue Harrison, Cach said that he knew something was up and had guessed that she wasn't completely done with Harrison, her partner before Casa Amor.

"I saw your eyes water up and I knew you weren't done," said Cach.

Harrison and Toni drifted apart because of Casa Amor, because he believed he had found a better connection with Casa bombshell, Lauren, there, and had chosen to couple up with her.

The conversation between Love Island UK stars Cach and Toni after she decided to leave him for Harrison

In a conversation with Toni on Love Island UK, Cach said that her gut must have told her what she was supposed to do before she did it, referring to her abrupt turnaround. Toni said she didn't know this was going to happen. She mentioned that she had a mental speech that she was ready to give him when Harry pulled her in for a chat on the terrace.

Cach wished the best for her as he hoped she had a good time with him while in the villa, regardless of the tense situation. He then openly told her he was upset, to which Toni said she knew he was and added that he was entitled to feel that way. She accepted her fault and understood that he was feeling low because of her.

"I'm reading body language, and I'm watching you in your eyes," said Cach.

He added that when he saw her eyes watering up, it made his doubts about her intentions even clearer. He said he had been looking at her eyes, her body language, and had also been observing her in bed for the past five days, so he could tell that she knew what decision she was going to make.

He said she was with him because she was just waiting for a go-ahead from Harrison. He added that he honestly couldn't respect that because he believed that the least she could have done was to give him a heads up beforehand. He wished her luck for her endeavours and hugged her.

Further in the Love Island UK episode, Cach got emotional and confided in Ty, another Casa bombshell. He told him he was embarrassed because of whatever happened, to which Ty said whatever happened wasn't on him, it was on Toni. They together criticized Toni's behavior at the recoupling ceremony while Ty acknowledged the patience Cach had shown her.

Further in the Love Island UK episode, Cach chatted with Billykiss and agreed on exploring their connection, while her partner, Boris, went out on a date with Emma. Meanwhile, Toni bonded more with Harrison and felt more assured of her decision.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveisland. Toni and Cach can be followed on their respective Instagram accounts, @tlaites20 and @cacherel_

