"Just feel like everything's been a lie"— Love Island UK star Lauren emotionally confronts Harrison for picking Toni

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, Harrison faced the aftermath of his decision to couple up with Toni after being paired up with Lauren. The latter, who entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, had teared up about the same during the fire pit ceremony and once again in the latest segment when she and Harrison discussed what happened.

The bombshell criticized his decision and told him she didn't understand why he picked Toni over her despite their closeness. He apologized to Lauren and asked her not to be upset while Lauren criticized him for disrespecting her.

"Don't get why you've done this to me. Just feel like everything's been a lie," she said.

Harrison assured her that he cared about her and broke down in tears himself. The male Love Island UK star tried to assure Lauren that he cared about her while the latter walked off, abruptly ending the conversation.

Harrison and Lauren get emotional over the male Love Island UK star's decision to recouple with Toni

In the latest recoupling ceremony, Harrison coupled up with his former partner, Toni, and left her for Lauren. However, the islander got emotional seeing Lauren upset and spoke to Dejon, Conor, and Harry about what happened.

Dejon asked the Love Island UK star what was going on, and the cast member told him that before the recoupling ceremony, he had told Toni that he still liked her. He added that although things were good with him and Lauren, Harrison kept thinking about Toni.

Dejon told Harrison that he had picked the worst time to tell Toni how he felt, noting that he already knew the Love Island UK star liked Toni more than he liked Lauren. After speaking to the male islanders, Harrison apologized to Lauren for his behavior.

Lauren told Harrison that she felt like she wasted her time getting to know him in the villa and said that there was no reason for him to do what he had done to her. The Casa Amor bombshell said his actions were "so disrespectful," and that got emotional.

She recalled telling the other cast members that what she and Harrison had was "real" just before he left her for Toni. As Lauren started to cry, Harrison apologized again and asked her not to get upset.

Lauren told him that she didn't understand why he did what he did and said that it made her feel that everything that happened between them was a lie.

"It hasn't, Lauren, you know how much I think about you," Harrison said through his tears.

The Love Island UK season 12 bombshell asked him what the point of them spending time together was and whether she meant anything to him. As Harrison started to say that she knew how much he cared about her, Lauren interrupted and said that she didn't believe anything that was said.

"I feel like it was difficult with Toni being here. I didn't think I'd feel this way coming back into the villa. I just want you to know that everything that I said to you was real," Harrison said.

Lauren contradicted him and said that it "wasn't," and told Harrison to "stop lying." When the male islander insisted that it was real, she asked him what had changed between them, and he said that nothing had changed about his feelings towards her.

Meanwhile, Toni also spoke to Cach about her decision to couple up with Harrison instead of him. She explained that she was planning on what she was going to say to him at the ceremony when Harrison took her to the terrace. The male bombshell said that he hoped she would have a good time in the villa with him. However, he explained that he was upset with her.

"I know you are and you are completely entitled to be upset. It's my fault, I know it is," Toni said.

Cach recalled seeing Toni's emotional reaction to Harrison's presence in the past and said he knew she wasn't "done" with him. He recalled the Love Island UK star's body language and said that, despite her claims, she knew she would pick Harrison.

Tune in on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.

