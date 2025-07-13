"I'm never winning" — Love Island UK star Dejon voices his frustration over Meg always having problems with him

Love Island UK, season 12, episode 33, premiered on ITV on July 11, 2025. The episode continued to showcase the fallout from the explosive Casa Amor week and the dramatic recoupling that followed, keeping tensions high in the villa.

The episode featured a conversation between Helena and Dejon, as the two discussed the latter's complicated connection with Meg. Dejon shared that earlier, when he had a chat with Meg, she seemed to have gotten angry when he told her that he still wished to get to know other contestants in the villa. However, he said that when he later told her that he didn't want to explore connections with other girls, she got angry at him for that as well.

Helena speculated that maybe Meg might be mad at him for still wanting to explore things with Casa Amor Bombsell Andrada. In response, Dejon wondered why it was a problem when they were open, before stating that he could never win an argument with Meg.

"What is the problem with that? If we're open... I can't win... I'm never winning," he told Helena.

Love Island UK star Dejon opens up on his complicated connection with Meg

Love Island UK season 12 contestants Dejon and Meg coupled up with each other when the season premiered on June 9, 2025. While they had their fair share of ups and downs, they managed to stick together until the Casa Amor week, where they were separated into different villas to explore connections with the newly introduced bombshells.

During the Casa Amor week, Dejon explored a connection with Andrada while Meg got to know Martin. However, when it was time for them to either choose to re-couple with their respective Casa Amor bombshells or return to their original partner, Dejon and Meg both chose the latter. However, while they seemed happy to reunite, things went back to being complicated between them.

In Love Island UK season 12 episode 33, there was a moment when Helena went over to Dejon and asked how he was feeling and if he was okay. In response, he shared that he was getting to the point where he wanted to close things off with Meg. He noted that he had gone through all of his tests in the villa and came to the realization that she was the one he wanted.

However, following a recent conversation with Meg, he began second-guessing that decision. He explained that her anger over his wanting to explore other connections left him uncertain about taking the next step with her.

"Now my head's gone because she's angry at me for wanting to get to know other girls. She was just going around in the circle, like, she brought up Melicia, she brought up Caprice, she brought up Toni, and I say to her, 'I don't want to get to know other girls.' And she's angry at me. What kind of life is this?" Dejon told Helena.

Helena later chimed in, speculating that Meg might be worried and mad at him for still wanting to speak to Andrada after coming back from Casa Amor. However, Dejon couldn't understand what the problem was, as they hadn't closed things off with each other and were still open.

"Everyone in here gets to know people and multiple people because everybody's open and single. So, I don't understand how that is me making her be a mug," he explained.

The Love Island UK star added that this incident with Meg pushed him "a thousand steps" back. He noted that it took a lot for him to get to the point where he was ready to close things off with his Love Island UK partner. But seeing how she reacted to it, Dejon said that he wished he had never told her about it.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes premiere every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

