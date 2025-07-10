Who did Love Island UK star Harry couple up with after Casa Amor?

Love Island UK season 12 episode 31 premiered on ITV2 on July 9, 2025, and featured the Casa recoupling. It marked the end of the Casa Amor week with the OG contestants making their final decision on whether they want to stay with their original partner or couple up with one of the Casa Amor contestants.

Helena, who was present in the main villa, decided to stay loyal to her partner Harry. Meanwhile, when Harry returned from the Casa Amor villa, he walked in alone, implying that he too wanted to stay true to their relationship.

Since both islanders chose to come back to one another, they were recoupled without any issues.

What happened between Love Island UK stars Harry and Helena during Casa Amor recoupling?

In Love Island UK season 12, episode 31, when it was Helena’s turn to make her decision, she reflected on her connection with Harry. She shared that before Casa Amor week, they had parted on a positive note, and added that she felt confident in the bond they had built.

Host Maya Jama then recalled the time when Helena had said that she and Harry gravitate back to each other. Building on that, she asked her if she was confident that it would happen during their recoupling segment.

In response, Helena stated that even if she and Harry were to be put in two different rooms with no doors, they would still probably somehow manage to get back to one another.

"I think you could put me and Harry in two different rooms with no doors and we'd probably find our way back to each other somehow," the Love Island UK star said.

When asked what she felt about Harry's ex being one of the Casa Amor girls, Helena admitted that it wasn't a great experience for her, but she was relieved at the fact that they had already broken up in the past and were each other's exes for a reason.

She added that, despite Harry sometimes surprising her, she trusted him, and ultimately chose to stay coupled with him during the Casa Amor recoupling.

"You have decided to stay loyal to Harry in the hope that he has done the same for you. If Harry walks back in alone, you will remain in your current couple together. But if he has decided to recouple, you will be single," Maya Jama told Helena.

Harry walked into the main villa alone, implying that he had decided to stay loyal to Helena. When Maya asked the Love Island UK star how it felt to see his partner waiting for him, he said that it felt "amazing" and claimed that he never had any doubts about Helena leaving him behind.

Helena was visibly happy about hearing Harry have so much trust in her and their connection. She noted that she wasn't surprised by Love Island UK partner's words and kind of had a gut feeling that he would walk in single for her.

Later, when Maya asked Harry about his time in the Casa Amor villa, he said it was a good experience. He admitted to exploring a connection he was curious about, but ultimately realized it didn’t compare to what he had with Helena. He added that he had no regrets about coming back to Helena.

"No, the last few days have been good. I explored a connection I wanted to explore, but what I had in Casa wasn't comparable to what I have here. So, I'm delighted with my decision and I think everyone here knows that I do what I want to do and this is exactly what I wanted to do," he said.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

