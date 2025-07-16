"Didn't really make sense" — Love Island UK's Tommy reveals his feelings on being voted off with partner Lucy

In the latest dumping twist on Love Island UK episode 37, Tommy and his partner Lucy were voted off the island after Shakira and Ty were given the power to choose which vulnerable couple would be dumped. The decision followed public votes for Most Compatible Couple, placing Shakira and Ty in control.

Tommy expressed confusion over the reasoning behind their exit, stating:

"Shakira basically decided to vote us off for a reason in my opinion didn't really make sense."

Despite the result, both Tommy and Lucy left the Love Island UK villa, reflecting on their experience and their time together.

Tommy and Lucy react after the Love Island UK elimination decision made by Shakira and Ty

A couple holds the final decision

Following Andrada and Ben’s earlier departure due to being voted the least compatible couple, the villa faced another round of elimination. Three couples, Tommy and Lucy, Conor and Emma, and Lauren and Harrison, were left vulnerable. Shakira and Ty, having received the most votes for compatibility, were given the authority to send one of the remaining couples home.

Shakira justified her decision to save Conor by referring to their developing bond.

"At the end of the day I'm not going to be in this position and not save the people I've got the best connections with," she told Ty.

She also said Harrison is her "best mate" and that Conor and she had been exploring a connection. After the decision, reactions among islanders were mixed. Helena voiced her disapproval by stating it was "not right," while Shakira maintained her stance, responding:

"I did what I wanted to do... I’m going back to public enemy number one."

Tommy reflects on his journey in the villa

Tommy, who entered the Love Island UK villa as one of the original cast members, had experienced multiple recouplings before ultimately pairing with Lucy. His journey included a previous connection with Megan Forte Clarke, who exited following a love triangle involving Conor. He later coupled up with Emily before shifting his attention to Lucy, who returned from Casa Amor.

In his Love Island UK exit interview, Tommy described the moment of being voted off as unexpected.

"A little bit shocked to be honest. It's a bit harsh that our journey got cut short, but I suppose it is the end of the game," he said.

He also mentioned the impact of Shakira’s decision, saying that she chose to vote them off for a reason that he felt lacked clear justification. Despite the outcome, Tommy emphasized the value of the experience.

"I think I'm just going to miss the whole villa experience. You know, we're all in this little bubble. We're all like one big family, so I'm going to treasure it. Memories for life," he said.

Lucy reacts to her early exit

Lucy, who joined the main villa after Casa Amor, had a brief yet eventful time in the competition. Upon returning, she was seen holding hands with Tommy, who chose to couple up with her and end things with Emily. During that recoupling, Emily was surprised, especially after she had expressed her loyalty and anticipation for a future with Tommy.

Although Lucy’s stay was short, she expressed no regrets. She also acknowledged her new relationship, stating in her Love Island UK exit interview,

"Even though mine was like short and sweet, I've still had a ball...Now I've got Tommy, too. So, win-win."

Fans can stream Love Island UK anytime on Hulu.

