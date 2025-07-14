"Get rid of her" — Love Island UK's Toni gives Harrison an ultimatum during sneaky terrace talk

Tensions escalated inside the Love Island UK villa during Sunday night’s episode, dated July 13, 2025, when Toni Laites confronted Harrison Solomon in a hidden terrace conversation that ended with a clear ultimatum. After noticing him reengaging with her despite coupling up with Lauren Wood, Toni told Harrison:

“Get rid of her.”

The statement came after Harrison admitted he was considering kissing Toni behind Lauren’s back. While the rest of the islanders remained unaware of the full exchange, Lauren sat just metres away in tears, unaware of the private conversation unfolding above.

Secret terrace talk leads to reconnection between Harrison and Toni on Love Island UK

Toni and Harrison sneak to the terrace

The sequence began after Harrison quietly asked Toni on the Love Island UK villa stairs if she wanted to "meet" him at the terrace after getting a drink. Moments later, the two met at the terrace, deliberately crouching to avoid being seen. Toni called him a "sneaky booger" and refused to sit on the floor, to which Harrison responded:

“I have to sit on the floor. Otherwise, they’re going to see. I don’t want them to see.”

As they settled in, Harrison remarked that Toni’s eyes looked very green, to which she replied that it was because they were "filled with envy." He then asked if it would "be bad" to kiss her at that moment.

Toni questioned the intention behind a potential kiss, asking what the point would be if it only led to emotional hurt. Toni expressed frustration over her position in the situation, saying she felt Harrison was trying to "just keep me roped in to your f**king game."

Harrison then responded by asking why she portrayed him as "a horrible person" and that he saw himself as a nice guy. But Toni said:

“A nice guy to many girls. You can't treat people like this. Now we have two other people's feelings involved as well. As well as mine.”

Love Island UK villa reacts while Lauren breaks down

While Toni and Harrison were on the terrace, other Love Island UK islanders began noticing their absence. Lauren told Helena at the fire pit:

“Toni's just f**king followed Harrison inside...She's literally as soon as he's walked inside, she's followed him.”

Downstairs, Tommi attempted to console Lauren, telling her not to "stress." Meg reacted to seeing Lauren in tears with repeated concern, and Tommi continued trying to ease the situation, saying:

"We don't know what's happened for sure yet. Don't worry about it. All you know, they could be having it out and he could be like drawing a line on the thing. You don't know what he's talking about.”

Lauren remained unaware that Harrison and Toni were discussing rekindling their past connection, despite his current pairing with her. The emotional fallout from the unseen conversation left Lauren visibly upset and uncertain about her standing.

Toni’s direct demand shifts the conversation

The exchange on the terrace intensified as Toni pressed Harrison for clarity. When he asked what she wanted from him, she responded directly by urging him to end things with Lauren. Harrison replied:

“Then where do we stand? Back together?”

Toni confirmed they would be back together. The conversation ended with Harrison blowing a kiss toward her. In response, Toni expressed that she hated him, to which Harrison replied that he loved her. Toni ended their conversation saying:

“No, you don't.”

Stream season 12 of Love Island UK on Hulu.

