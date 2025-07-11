What happened between Toni and Harrison during Love Island UK season 12's Movie Night? Details explored

In Love Island UK season 12's July 11, 2025 episode saw the iconic Movie Night underway. As part of the segment, the islanders' time on the show was put on display as their highs and lows were played for the rest of the cast to watch after Casa Amor.
For Harrison and Toni, the segment brought mixed emotions and left the latter confused as she admitted, when a post Casa Amor clip showed her speaking to Shakira about seeing Harrison with Lauren. Despite being coupled up with Cach, Toni was upset having seen the two together, but noted that she didn't want Harrison to know.
In another clip, the former couple were seen talking after the Casa Amor recoupling ceremony, in which Harrison had asked the female islander if she missed him. In response, Toni told him to stop flirting with her and Lauren, who Harrison had coupled up wiht after Casa Amor, said she didn't understand the question about Toni missing him.
Toni clashes with Harrison during Love Island UK season 12's Movie Night
In Love Island UK season 12's movie night special, Harrison's clip consisted of a clip of his and Toni's conversation that took place after the two had coupled up with different people.
In the clip, Harrison asked Toni if she had missed him while he was in Casa Amor and the latter said that she was initially a "sad girl." The male Love Island UK season 12 islander asked Toni if it was nice to see him. In response, Toni asked Harrison not to flirt with her and when the latter asked how he was being flirtatious, Toni imitated him and told him to "f*ck off."
Lauren chimed in on the clip and said she didn't understand the "miss me" comment, wondering why Harrison felt the need to ask Toni that. The male cast member said that it just "came" to him and wanted to know if his former partner missed him.
Dejon defended Harrison and said that they were together for several weeks, while Shakira interjected and asked if they didn't talk about how happy Harrison and Toni were together before Casa Amor.
"Yeah, we had a few good days before Casa, no?" Harrison asked Toni.
The female cast member asked Harrison why he didn't leave her when she had broken things off with her if he "felt all those ways" about her. The latter said that he liked her and Toni asked if that was "past tense."
Harrison chuckled and said that he had told Lauren that he had feelings for Toni, and the Casa Amor bombshell confirmed that Harrison had spoken to her. He added that he couldn't turn off his feelings just because he was back at the main villa.
"You're a bullsh*tter," Toni said.
The male Love Island UK season 12 cast member asked which part of his statements was untrue. Toni pointed towards several islanders, claiming Harrison had lied to all of them and said he would like to the "next b*tch."
When Harrison said he didn't think he had lied to Lauren, Andrada noted that there were many conversations that Lauren didn't know about.
Earlier in the episode, Toni's movie showed several clips of her and Harrison together before Casa Amor. It also featured a conversation between the Love Island UK star and Shakira about Lauren and Harrison.
In the clip, Toni was seen telling Shakira that she didn't realize how much she still cared about Harrison, but that she didn't want him to know. After the clip ended, the male Love Island UK stars asked Cach how he felt, and the Casa Amor bombshell said that he knew that Toni was upset and defended her.
Harrison asked Toni how she felt about hi,m and the female reality star said she was confused by his behavior and admitted to still having feelings for him.
Tune in on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to watch the continuation of Movie Night on Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.