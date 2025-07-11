What happened on Love Island UK last night? Details explored

The latest episode of Love Island UK came out on July 10. It was the episode after the recoupling ceremony that decided if the contestants wanted to stick to their partners in the villa or pair up with the bombshells they met in Casa Amor.

Rheo called out Harry for building a connection with her just to go back to Helena after he was back. Toni and Harrison flirted even after he came back, coupled with the Casa bombshell, Lauren. She told Shakira that she cared for Harrison, and it was hard to see him with the other girl.

After Meg found out about Dejon's connection with Andrada, she gave him an ultimatum to choose between her and Andrada. After a day's chatting with both the girls, Dejon concluded that his connection with Meg was special and asked her to be exclusive.

What went down on the latest episode of Love Island UK?

At the start of the Love Island UK episode, when Rheo, Yaz, Chris, and Martin were being dumped, Rheo addressed her grievances with Harry for not pairing up with her. He said he wasn't making any excuses; he was just doing what felt right in the moment. Rheo hit back and asked if that was what he did and if he would just apologize to the other girl after. Harry agreed.

Rheo then told everyone that Harry was really close to her when they were together in Casa Amor. She specifically stated that he kissed her and cuddled her in bed. Emma mentioned that Harry had called his relationship with Helena an "end game," to which Harry said that he meant it and that he was only exploring his connection, something Emma thought was a lie.

Andrada mentioned how Harry told her he didn't miss Helena. Helena came to his defense and added that she didn't miss him either, something they both laughed about.

"I probably wouldn't find it that funny if I were in a couple with someone like that," said Maya Jama.

Further in the Love Island UK episode, when Maya asked if the OG island girls had anything to say, Toni stated that Tommy surprised her the most by coupling up with bombshell Lucy instead of sticking to Emily. To this, Ben said that what Lauren was able to give Harrison in a few days, Toni hadn't given him in two or three weeks.

Meg and Andrada chatted, and the latter said she had a stronger connection with Dejon than Meg did. Meg resisted believing her words because she thought Dejon would have told her if he liked someone else. Andrada added that he told her she was the best bombshell for him, and he hadn't found that sort of connection with anyone in the villa.

Further in the Love Island UK episode, Meg told Helena that she thought Andrada had used Ben to get into the villa when her real intention was to get in with Dejon. When Meg confronted Dejon, she asked him why he didn't tell her about Andrada. She then gave him an ultimatum, saying,

"You literally have to decide today, and I'm putting that on you because I'm not gonna sit here and be in a f*cking triangle."

After taking a day to chat with both Meg and Andrada, Dejon asked Meg to be exclusive with him. Helena chatted with Emma and told her that she was aware of Harry's recurring behavior, but she felt strongly for him, so she didn't want to couple up with anyone else and wanted to leave him, knowing she had tried.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.

