"Petty little boy getting vexed"— Love Island UK fans react to Harrison being upset by Toni coupling up with Cach

Love Island UK season 12 aired a brand new episode on July 9, 2025, on ITV. The episode marked the end of Casa Amor as the islanders returned to the main villa as part of the latest recoupling ceremony. In the latest segment, the women let their choices be known about whether they wanted to stay with their original partners or couple up with the Casa Amor bombshells.

Toni coupled up with Cach, and when Harrison returned to the villa, he too was coupled up with someone else. However, fans online noted that the male cast member seemed upset by Toni's decision and commented on the same online. One person wrote on X:

"Harrison is such a petty little boy getting vexed, he doesn’t want Toni but doesn’t want anyone else to have her. Jealous, she found a more mature man as Cach said and Harrison didn’t even understand what he was saying. Dumba**."

Netizens react to Harrison x Toni recoupling drama (Image via X/@curlywurlymimi)

"Harrison only wants the chase. Showing his immaturity after everything he said about Toni. She’s better off without him," a fan commented.

"Guys was I the only one that felt like, Harrison wanted Toni to be single when he got back, he looked so humbled and mad she was coupled up with another guy and found her worth," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK believed Toni made the right decision:

"Harrison really is showing his age! Toni has gone from being coupled up with a boy, to a man give her the 50k!" a person wrote

"I think the filler got into Harrison's brain! I can't stand him too? This season is a mess! I like no one, no strong couples and it's almost over. Shakira and Toni are the only ones," a fan commented.

"Harrison wanted Toni to go out sad! He’s burning that she wasn’t disgraced!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island UK season 12 further said:

"sooooo clear that Harrison expected Toni to be stood by herself. he’s so mad he’s stuck with the casa girl & won’t have Toni fighting for him back," a person wrote.

"Harrison I’m gonna need you to be serious. Acting like he’s been wronged by Toni coupling up as if he hasn’t mugged her off before consistently. If she hadn’t coupled up,she would’ve been mugged off for a third time. She did that KNOWING you wouldn’t be loyal," a fan commented.

Toni and Harrison clash at the Casa Amor recoupling ceremony in Love Island UK season 12

In Love Island UK season 12's post Casa Amor recoupling ceremony, Toni and Harrison clashed after both of them coupled up with Casa Amor bombshells. Toni coupled up with Cach while Harrison returned to the villa with Lauren as host Maya Jama asked the male islander how he felt seeing Toni with another man.

Harrison told his former partner that he was happy for her and that she had a "nice guy" with her. Maya asked if Toni was surprised by Harrison's decision to couple up while in Casa Amor, and she said, "Not at all."

The male Love Island UK season 12 islander asked her why she wasn't surprised and Toni said:

"I already said if you do it here, you do it there."

The host asked Lauren if she had a good time in Casa and whether she and Harrison had an "instant connection." Harrison answered and said that they had an instant "spark," which was something that he hadn't felt in the main Love Island UK villa.

"So I feel like I just had to grab it with both hands, honestly. Yeah, happy to be here with Lauren," he added.

Maya asked Toni how her former partner's words made her feel, and she said that was "life" and told Harrison she couldn't wait to hear his recoupling speech. As the new couple sat down, Toni shaded Harrison by noting that everyone knew he would find someone else, while Harrison asked her why it was an issue if she had also coupled up with someone else.

Harrison asked Cach if he was okay and whether he had a good time, and the Casa Amor bombshell told him that it was alright.

"I think she's in the right now, yeah, maturer boundary," Cash said.

Fans reacted to Harrison being upset by Cach and Toni being a couple online, and Cach defended Toni at the recoupling ceremony.

Tune in on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island UK season 12 on ITV.

