“Stronger than what he has with you”- Love Island UK bombshell Andrada confronts Meg about her connection with Dejon

Love Island UK season 12 episode 31 released on July 9. It marked the end of the Casa Amor phase of the show as the contestants reunited in the villa. The episode ended with a recoupling ceremony, with Dejon sticking to his initial connection in the villa, Meg.

While Andrada coupled up with Ben, she revealed during the recoupling ceremony that she had gotten to know Dejon as well while they were at the Casa Amor. Meg was shocked and asked how much she had gotten to know him, to which Andrada stated that she had had a few one-on-one conversations with him.

Before the release of episode 32, which is set for July 10, Love Island UK's official Instagram released a clip from the same. In the episode, Andrada was seen confronting Meg about her connection with Dejon and telling her how she still wanted to explore her chances with him.

"It’s stronger than what he has with you, it’s very obvious," Andrada told Meg.

After discovering the details of their connection, Meg pulled Dejon in for a chat and gave him an ultimatum to pick one between the two. She stated that she did not like being in a traingle and wanted him to either pick her or leave her.

What Love Island UK bombshell told Meg about her connection with Dejon

Fans of Love Island UK anticipated a conversation to go down between Andrada and Meg after they had faced off during the recoupling ceremony in the last episode. Meg did not know the extent of Dejon's involvement with Andrada, and the clip showed her finding it out from the bombshell herself.

Andrada told her that she thought Dejon's connection with her was stronger than what he had with Meg. She added that their connection was so good that everyone in Casa Amor saw it. She stated that she wanted to keep exploring her chances with him by getting to know him better in the Love Island UK villa.

However, Meg did not think that was a good idea. She began to say, "From my side, no one compared to D...," but was cut by Andrada, who wanted to state her facts first.

She further shared that Dejon had told her he had not found a connection as strong as he did with her, with any other bombshells in the villa or the Casa. She stated that he had also told her that she was the best bombshell for him in Casa.

After Andrada and Meg talked, the latter decided to have a chat with Dejon about the same. She told him that if he was genuinely interested in her, he would have wanted to be exclusive with her after he came back from Casa, but he did not do that. This implied that she knew he was uncertain about their connection and was still figuring out who to pick.

"Obviously I feel a certain way about you, but you don’t feel it back," she added.

Then, giving him an ultimatum, Meg stated that she wanted him to choose between her and Andrada. She firmly expressed her resistance to being in a triangle-like situation, and said that her bottle read "Meg", not "mug".

