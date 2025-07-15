"Where is your self-respect" — Love Island UK's Shakira questions Toni after her sneaky talk with Harrison

Tensions rose in Love Island UK season 12's Sunday episode when Toni’s decision to speak privately with Harrison upset her close friends in the villa. On the terrace, she flirted with Harrison and gave him an ultimatum, saying she wanted things to go back to how they were.

Upon her return, she was confronted by Shakira and Yasmin, who expressed disappointment in her actions. Shakira questioned Toni’s continued involvement with Harrison despite their past issues.

“Where is your self-respect?” she said.

Love Island UK's Shakira and Yasmin call out Toni’s decision to reconnect with Harrison

Toni returns from the terrace

After her conversation with Harrison, Toni walked back into the Love Island UK villa, where Shakira and Yasmin met her right away. Yasmin asked where she had been, and Shakira quickly added that Toni shouldn’t look at her in a certain way, setting the tone for a serious talk.

Toni tried to lighten the mood by comparing Shakira and Yasmin to her "angry parents," to which Yasmin replied,

“Literally, we’re not angry. We’re disappointed.”

Toni attempted to minimize the situation by saying they were "sitting on the floor." The conversation continued with Toni disclosing that Harrison had asked to kiss her, but she declined.

“He asked to kiss me. I said no,” she tells them.

Yasmin said he was trying to get Toni to give in to that kiss, and acknowledged Toni’s decision not to do so by saying she is "proud" of her for that.

Shakira and Yasmin question Toni’s decisions

Shakira pushed further and asked why Toni went up there with Harrison in the first place. Toni explained that it was because she missed him. Yasmin immediately shut down the idea by saying they were "not doing this." Despite the two fellow Love Island UK islanders' disapproval, Toni admitted she still had feelings for Harrison and said she wanted "him back."

Shakira attempted to shift the focus from feelings to behavior, saying,

“Your pride has got to be stronger than your feelings, babe."

Toni, however, explained that she has already set her pride aside and told Harrison she would like to "go back to the way we were." Shakira then said,

“It’s nothing about pride anymore. It’s about the disrespect. It’s the way he treats you. You don’t deserve that.”

Harrison faces consequences

While Toni faced scrutiny from her friends, Harrison was confronted by Lauren, who expressed confusion and frustration over his actions. Lauren asked him for a conversation to clarify their situation. She started by saying,

"Can you just tell me what's going on? Yeah, no sh*t. What was that? Harrison, please just be honest with me."

Harrison admitted his interest in reconnecting with Toni, telling Lauren,

“I feel like I want to get to know her more as well. She said that she wants to rekindle and I said I thought I'd owe it to myself just to talk to her more and see how it is.”

Lauren told Harrison that he was free to make his own choices in the Love Island UK villa since they were both there for the same reason. However, she admitted that she has strong feelings for him and that it hurts to see him pursue someone else.

Catch and stream Love Island UK anytime on Hulu.

