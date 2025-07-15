Who got dumped in ⁠Love Island UK season 12 episode 36? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 episode 36 premiered on ITV2 on July 14, 2025. It brought a surprising twist as two Islanders, namely Ben and Andrada, were dumped from the villa.

At the end of the episode, the contestants received a text informing them that the public had been voting for the most compatible couple. As the Islanders gathered around the fire pit, a second text revealed that Shakira and Ty were voted as the most compatible couple.

Meanwhile, Emma and Conor, Lauren and Harrison, and Lucy and Tommy were revealed to be the three couples with the least number of votes, leaving them vulnerable to being eliminated.

Shakira and Ty were given the power to decide which one of the three couples would be sent home. After some consideration, they chose Ben and Andrada, feeling that their connection lacked depth. As a result, Ben and Andrada were immediately dumped from the villa.

Exploring Love Island UK stars Ben and Andrada's journey and elimination

Ben entered Love Island UK season 12 as one of the OG contestants in the villa. On the first day, he coupled up with Shakira. However, their coupling didn't last that very long, as at the end of episode 1, bombshell Toni made her arrival and chose to partner up with him.

While Ben and Toni tried to make their connection work, they always ended up butting heads due to differing personalities and differences in what they wanted from their respective partners and their relationship.

Later, Ben tried to rekindle his connection with Shakira, but it went nowhere, as they were later pushed into the Casa Amor week, where they got to explore new connections with the Casa Amor bombshells.

During the Casa Amor week, Ben found a connection with Andrada and chose to couple up with her during the Casa recoupling. Meanwhile, Shakira coupled up with Ty.

During episode 36, Shakira and Ty were voted as the most compatible couple. They chose to dump Ben and Andrada, feeling that their connection wasn't that strong.

In his exit interview later in the episode, Ben reacted to his elimination, saying that while he was gutted to leave, he was grateful for his time in the villa that allowed him to grow and learn.

"A lot of the older guys in there spoke to me and helped me deal with situations better. I’m definitely coming out of the Villa a better person. And of course, I’m leaving with Andrada, she’s a gorgeous girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her on the outside," the dumped Love Island UK contestant added in his exit interview.

In contrast, Andrada joined Love Island UK Season 12 as one of the Casa Amor bombshells. Upon entering the Casa Amor villa, she was welcomed by the original male Islanders. Over the next week, she had the opportunity to turn heads and explore potential connections with the OG boys.

During the week, the Love Island UK Casa Amor bombshell explored connections with Ben and Dejon. In the end, she was able to enter the main villa when Ben chose to couple up with her.

Reacting to her elimination, Andrada shared in her exit interview that the dumping came as a shock, especially since the Islanders weren’t gathered around the firepit when the news was delivered.

"I didn't think Ben and I were the weakest couple. I felt like mine and Ben's bond was getting stronger and stronger. It's bittersweet but I'm happy to be leaving with Ben," she added in her exit interview.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are released every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

