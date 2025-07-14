“You’re playing a game”- Love Island UK star Meg slams Dejon after watching him with Andrada during Movie Night

The latest episode of Love Island UK season 12 came out on July 13. It saw the aftermath of Movie Night, where clips of cast members in Casa Amor, mingling with the bombshells, were relayed on a screen for everyone to see. Meg saw how Dejon was with the bombshell Andrada and wasn't happy about it.

Previously, after Dejon returned from Casa Amor, Meg gave him an ultimatum to choose between her and Andrada, as she didn't want to be in a triangle. He chose her and even closed things off with her. But even after making things exclusive with Dejon, Meg wasn't happy. This was because she was hurt by his behavior with the bombshell in the villa.

"You're playing a game, D, and I'm not playing it with you," she said.

Dejon defended himself, saying his feelings changed after he came back from Casa. Meg thought he was playing because he went from being close with Andrada to being closed off with Meg in two days.

What Meg said to Dejon after seeing his clips with Andrada from Casa Amor on Love Island UK season 12

Dejon asked Meg if she wanted to keep things open with him, because she thought he wasn't being genuine about his exclusivity with her. He told her feelings could change, and that he had the right to change his mind and decide to be exclusive with her after the Love Island UK Casa.

He told her he also had the right to change his mind and say he didn't want to continue being closed off. To this, Meg said he could go ahead and break things off with her, but he kept asking her if she wanted to stop being exclusive. She said she wanted him to hear out where her frustrations lay.

She questioned him how he could be so close to Andrada two days back and then come back to the Love Island UK villa and be exclusive with Meg. She mentioned his use of the word "babygirl" to call Andrada and the fact that he told the bombshell they looked good together.

Dejon stated that that was how he felt in the moment. Then, when Meg asked him why he didn't bring Andrada back with him to the Love Island UK villa from the Casa, Dejon said,

"Because you was my main priority."

Meg argued that she was fed up with Dejon calling her the main priority and behaving that way with the other girls. She said she wouldn't have seen those clips if she were truly his main priority. She asked him to go and ask other castmates how she was behaving with other men when Dejon went to Casa Amor.

Then, when she accused him of playing a game with her, he didn't take it well and told her that he poured her heart out to her and never played any game. He then walked off and stated that he didn't want to talk anymore.

After he left, an emotional Meg said she was done with it all. She added that she didn’t like how he said he wasn’t playing because she thought being closed off with someone was a big thing.

For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram handle, @loveisland.

