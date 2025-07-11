What happened between Meg and Shakira during Love Island UK’s movie night? "Mean girl" allegations and feud explored

In Love Island UK season 12's latest episode, the islanders gathered for the popular movie night special. As part of the special segment, the islanders were shown clips of each other's times on the show so far, and while some earned hilarious responses, Shakira's clips caused tension in the villa.

In her clip, Shakira was seen talking about Helena and made comments about the islander's body as well as her borrowing Shakira's bikini while pursuing her connection with Harry.

After the clip ended, Helena noted that the islander was "gunning" for her while Harrison felt that some of Shakira's comments were too "personal."

"It is giving mean girl energy. Like, we're not in school," Helena added.

Shakira defended herself by noting that she had her reasons for saying what she did while Megan criticized her for her "bikini comment" and urged her not to "put" a woman down for what she was wearing.

Shakira told Meg that she hadn't been in her position and asked how she would have felt if someone had borrowed her clothes and kissed her connection while wearing them. Shakira added that she meant for the comment to be "nasty," which caused the islanders to clash.

Shakira and Meg clash during Love Island UK season 12's Movie Night

Although things had calmed down after the aftermath of Shakira's clip, Meg's clips escalated the argument further. During the latter's clips, she was heard calling an islander a "f*cking d*ckhead" and commenting on the way Toni and Shakira walked.

"What happened to the 'mean girl' comments?" Shakira asked.

Meg asked the Love Island UK season 12 star what she meant and Shakira said everyone had their "fair share." Meg stated that she could have said "a lot more" about the islander, and Shakira told her to stop acting "innocent with a halo" around her head.

"Everyone knows you put your two pence in as well," Shakira said.

Meg insisted she wasn't "acting innocent" and recalled when she made comments about Shakira. She recalled it as the night when Shakira was going after Helena and calling her names.

Love Island UK star Shakira said that people said things when they were upset, and that said that, however, when Meg made comments about the other islanders, she wasn't a "mean girl." Meg told Shakira to stop interrupting while the latter said "no," because she was talking.

Shakira told the Love Island UK star to "shut the f*ck up" and asked who Meg was shouting at. Meanwhile, Meg felt Shakira couldn't win an argument against her and told her to "pipe down."

Meg said that she had commented on the way she and Toni were walking and said that she didn't talk down to women. Shakira told her to stop acting like she hadn't made comments about the other islanders in anger and explained that it had nothing to do with being a "mean girl."

"You haven't got a Halo around your head either. If you're pissed off about something, you'll say something as well. So, don't call me a mean girl," Shakira said.

Meg explained that it was Helena who called the Love Island UK season 12 islander a "mean girl," not her, while Shakira said they had just watched it during the clip. When Meg insisted that she had never used the phrase for Shakira, some of the other islanders reminded her that she had.

Meg said that all she had said was that Shakira and Meg used to "strut" their stuff like they were "gunning" for people, while Shakira called the Love Island UK star a "hypocrite."

Fans can stream Love Island UK season 12 on ITVX to watch back the clips of the islanders' time in the villa.

