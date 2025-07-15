When will ⁠the Love Island UK season 12 finale air? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12 premiered on ITV on June 9, 2025. The show returned with a new batch of single contestants hoping to explore various connections in the process of finding their ideal partner. Season 12 just wrapped up its Casa Amor week, with new couples forming and existing relationships put to the test as the bombshells stirred up drama.

If this season follows the pattern of previous ones, it's expected to have a total of 57 episodes, with the finale likely airing on August 4, 2025.

Nine couples are still present in the villa. By the finale, only four couples will remain, with two advancing to the final stage, where host Maya Jama will reveal the winning couple.

Which couple could win Love Island UK season 12? Exploring their journey on the show

The current couples in Love Island UK season 12 include Billykiss and Boris, Shakira and Ty, Helena and Harry, Meg and Dejon, Yasmin and Jamie, Conor and Emma, Toni and Cach, Harrison and Lauren, and Tommy and Lucy.

In episode 36, which premiered on July 15, 2025, the islanders received a text informing them that the public had been voting for the couple they thought was the most compatible. The next text revealed that Shakira and Ty had received the most votes, making them the "most compatible couple" in the villa, according to the public.

Considering the current trend of the public's opinions, Shakira and Ty have the highest probability of winning Love Island UK season 12 and taking home the £50,000 prize money. This didn't come as much of a surprise, as Sakira had been a fan favorite since her arrival in the villa, much to her mature way of handling situations and conflicts on the show.

Sakira made her Love Island UK debut as one of the OG season 12 contestants. On day 1, she coupled up with Ben. However, by the end of the episode, she was told to find a new partner after the bombshell Toni entered the villa and chose to couple up with Ben.

This put Shakira in a vulnerable position—if she failed to find a partner by the end of the next day, she risked being dumped from the villa. Determined to stay, she had conversations with several potential male Islanders before eventually coupling up with Harry.

While Harry was happy to explore the connection with Shakira, eventually, he found himself gravitating towards Helena. This created a complicated triangle between Shakira, Harry, and Helena, leading to several dramatic interactions.

While initially confused between Shakira and Helena, Harry soon decided to focus his attention on Helena after Shakira told him that she didn't want to get herself involved in a triangle.

Shakira let her former Love Island UK partner do his own thing and decided to explore other connections in the villa. During this time, Ben tried to rekindle his connection with Shakira, but she didn't express the same level of interest in getting back together.

When Casa Amor week came along, the male contestants were taken to the Casa villa, where they were greeted by female Casa bombshells. Meanwhile, Shakira and the rest of the OG female islanders stayed in the main villa to welcome the male Casa bombshells.

As Shakira talked with several male Love Island UK bombshells, she found a connection with Ty. The two paired up in the villa before recoupling later during the Casa Amor recoupling.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes premiere every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

