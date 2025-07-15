“We both want kids”- Love Island UK alum Chris Hughes shares plans to get married to JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes, who was on season 3 of Love Island UK, which concluded in July 2017, has recently revealed his plans to get married to Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and have children with her. The two got together on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother and sparked a romance that turned into a relationship.

In an interview with The Sun, published on July 12, Chris revealed how far he had thought about his future with JoJo. The 32-year-old stated that he wanted to marry his 22-year-old girlfriend one day and start a family.

"We both want kids. We come from loving families," he shared, implying that they wanted a family of their own.

While sparks already flew between JoJo and the Love Island UK alum during their time together on Celebrity Big Brother, they didn't make things official because JoJo was dating an Australian YouTuber called Kath Ebbs.

While the former confirmed that she didn't take things forward with Chris until she split with Kath, the latter accused her of "emotional cheating".

What Love Island UK alum Chris Hughes said about his love for JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes came to the third season of Love Island UK and went on the win third place alongside his partner, Olivia Attwood. He kept appearing on several other reality TV shows after his run on the dating reality show, which kept him relevant among UK audiences. His fame led him to Celebrity Big Brother season 24, which concluded in April 2025.

He met the Dancing With the Stars fame cum YouTuber, on the sets of Celebrity Big Brother and felt an instant connection. They called themselves "platonic soulmates" at first, but by the end of their stay in the Big Brother house, they were more than that.

In the interview with The Sun, Chris stated that he would love to marry JoJo and that he would be lying if he said scenarios of their wedding didn't run through his head.

"We’d have a proper English wedding, and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress," he said.

Speaking of having children with the TV personality, Chris shared that they both loved kids and came from loving families, hinting that they would want children of their own one day. He also revealed that his mom loved JoJo and that she was his best friend. He also shared that, for him, he didn't have to do anything with JoJo to have a good time, and that was everything to him.

Talking about their future together, Chris stated that he hadn't spoken to JoJo about moving in together yet, as she lived in Los Angeles, California, and he was based in the Cotswolds, England. However, he said he was obsessed with her and didn't mind taking planes to see her.

JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with the Love Island UK contestant in an interview with The Guardian, published on June 2. She clarified that things with Chris weren't platonic anymore and called it a "beautiful development". She also shared that she was head over heels for him and that he felt the same way.

She also spoke about it in an interview with Capital Buzz, which was published on June 19.

"I'm sure it's not secret to people. I'm in a lovely relationship with a sweet boy named Christopher Hughes," she said.

