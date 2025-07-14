"Everything was going great until empty chair got in the way" — JoJo Siwa's mother Jessalynn Siwa shares video of singer dancing with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa's relationship with Celebrity Big Brother UK co-contestant Chris Hughes has been at the helm of controversy lately. However, in the midst of the mixed reactions, JoJo's mother posted a video of the couple on TikTok.

On July 13, 2025, X page @enews re-uploaded a clip of JoJo and Chris dancing, with the singer's mother Jessalynn Siwa's caption on the same reading:

"Just a little post meeting dance rehearsal. Everything was going great until empty chair got in the way. ##iykyk"

In the video, JoJo and Chris are seen dancing, and toward the end of the clip, their performance gets disrupted because of an empty chair. Jessalynn Siwa weighed in on her daughter's close bond with Chris Hughes, even when the duo was in the Celebrity Big Boss house.

According to the Daily Mail's April 2025 report, TV personality Ella Rae Wise had expressed discontent over Chris' closeness to JoJo Siwa, stating that she had thought she'd be closer to Chris, who "only has time" for JoJo. At the time, the Karma singer's mother took to TikTok, sharing a video of JoJo, stating:

"Don't be shocked, you're shocked? JoJo’s little friendship with Chris is the recipe for a jealous Ella - ooooo the dramaaaaaaaa triangle has entered the chat. Love, Dance Mom Jess."

“I’d love to marry her"— Chris Hughes makes his feelings known on relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes hadn't commented on his romantic affair with JoJo Siwa until his latest interview with the Sun's Fabulous Magazine, dated July 12, 2025, where he broke his silence and put forth his intent toward the singer.

“I’d love to marry her. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day … We’d have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress.” Chris told the publication

Chris Hughes also mentioned that he and JoJo both want children. The TV show host added that the couple comes from loving families and that his mother loves JoJo. Chris went on to call JoJo his "best friend," stating:

"I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me.”

On the other hand, JoJo Siwa recently put an end to pregnancy rumors that started doing the rounds after she posted a TikTok video creating a red snack board.

In the video, Chris joined the Boomerang singer, ate some of the snacks, and hugged her while gently rubbing her belly. The clip was enough to spark pregnancy rumors thereafter.

On July 11, 2025, JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok video, giving her followers three options while playing a game of 'Two Truths and a Lie.' One of the options was "I'm pregnant", and her fans had to figure out which of the options was true.

The post's caption mentioned:

"Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie. which is the lie?"

It seemed like the game was JoJo's attempt to poke fun at the pregnancy rumors.

JoJo Siwa has often made headlines for her relationships, and her current love affair with Chris Hughes is not the first instance of the same. The singer's first public relationship was with Mark Bontempo in 2020, followed by JoJo coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in February 2021.

She was dating Kylie Prew at the time. Additionally, JoJo has also dated Avery Cyrus and Kath Ebbs.

