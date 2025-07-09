"How does one just do a 180 like this?" – Internet reacts as JoJo Siwa's rebrand sparks drama amid latest music video 

American singer, dancer, and actress JoJo Siwa is currently trending after her rebranded look went viral earlier this week. On July 6, she shared a preview of her new music video, a cover of Kim Carnes’ 1981 song, Bette Davis Eyes, inspired by the late Hollywood icon, Bette Davis.

In the clip shared on her Instagram and TikTok, Siwa transformed herself, dressed in a 1930s-inspired blonde wig, a three-layered pearl necklace, and a frilly light blue crop top. The Instagram post was captioned:

“After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal… I'm undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not… Would you want me to?!!! If you would, I'm thinking maybe end of this week?”

Her boyfriend and English reality TV personality, sports presenter Chris Hughes, also commented under her Instagram post, “Unreal.”

In the wake of her now-viral rebranding, the internet appears to be divided. While some lauded her new look, others criticized it. For instance, X user @RedPill_Phil commented on influencer Benny Johnson’s post comparing JoJo Siwa’s past and present looks and wrote:

“How does one just do a 180 like this? It’s like she was only doing it for the money.”

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.

“Some dude found her reset button,” a netizen wrote.

“Marilyn Monroe cosplay lol,” another netizen wrote.

“She played to the crowd as every performer does. It’s a shame she at least won’t be honest about it,” a user wrote.

“She really didn’t have to,” another user wrote.

Others continued to express support with positive remarks.

“Yes, JoJo Siwa, the main trendsetter and cultural icon of our generation,” a fan wrote.

“She’s purposely separating herself from the pop girlies (keyword, pop) and that's why she's the most interesting out of them, she's actually doing something different,” another fan wrote.

JoJo Siwa hasn’t publicly responded to the online reactions yet. However, she isn’t new to rebranding. In 2024, she seemingly donned a WWE-inspired look to promote her hit single, Karma.

More about JoJo Siwa’s latest look

In May 2025, JoJo Siwa performed a rendition of Kim Carnes’ Bette Davis Eyes at a music festival. However, she purposely changed the track’s final line, “Bette Davis Eyes” to “Chris Hughes Eyes,” as a tribute to her boyfriend. She later revealed on social media that Hughes, who was in attendance at the show, had no idea and was pleasantly surprised and moved by her performance.

Recently, she has been talking about growing out of her comfort zone in her social media posts. On Monday, the 22-year-old dropped a glimpse of the cover alongside her brand-new look, which has now taken the internet by storm.

For those unaware, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes crossed paths on the sets of Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025 and went public with their romance in June.

In June 2025, she sat down for a photoshoot and interview with YOU Magazine and revealed that she’d “never been happier” and flew to the UK to surprise him. They have also been appearing on each other’s social media ever since.

She further stated that she was trying to embrace the woman she was becoming, adding that although it was “scary,” it was worth it and helped her “let go of control.” JoJo credited Chris for helping her go through the “changes,” adding that before meeting him, she wouldn’t have done those things.

Sharing her looks from the photoshoot, she wrote on Instagram on June 24:

“Stepping into something new… and a little scary. These photos are different. They're bold. They're grown. They're me. For the longest time, I lived inside a sparkly little bubble - and while I love her, it's time to find the woman I am becoming #JoJoSiwa #NewEra.”

In another Facebook post on June 26, JoJo Siwa continued:

“This shoot pushed me. Not just to pose differently, but to feel differently. To let go of control. To stop asking 'Is this what people expect from me?' and start asking, 'Is this me?' The answer is YES. So, here's to discomfort - it is where the good stuff lives. #OutOfMyComfortZone #Fearless #AdultJoJo.'”

The artist addressed her fans in another Instagram post in June, writing that it was okay to be “afraid to change,” but encouraged them to “try it anyway” and “let the world see you,” despite messing it up the first few times. JoJo Siwa concluded, “Here I am. Love her, fear her, or try to figure her out — this is me.”

During her interview with the YOU Magazine, Siwa revealed that she came out as pansexual in 2021 but soon shared she was a lesbian. However, during her recent appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and later on the Raven-Symone podcast, she acknowledged being non-binary/queer and using any/ all pronouns.

