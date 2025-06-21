JoJo Siwa reveals she was pressured "from inside the [LGBTQ] community" to call herself lesbian in candid Daily Mail interview

JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality and how she was allegedly pressured into labeling herself in a candid interview with Daily Mail (published on Friday, June 20). The Dance Moms alum came out as lesbian in 2021 but has recently labelled herself "queer."

In the interview, Siwa revealed that she came out as pansexual at the age of 17. According to Merriam-Webster, the term is "characterized by sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation."

Thereafter, the 22-year-old dissected the reason behind switching her label to "lesbian." The Karma songstress also spoke about the alleged pressure from the LGBTQIA+ community that coerced her into making the transition.

"Then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: 'I’m a lesbian.' And I think I did that because of pressure. In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times," she recounted.

"From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I’m a lesbian,' you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid," JoJo Siwa added.

Siwa came out as pansexual in an interview with PEOPLE (dated April 7, 2021). The Nebraska-born songstress initially declined to label herself.

"I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she later said.

In October 2022, she revealed that she was "gay" via an Instagram post.

"My gay awakening story time," the caption read.

The Karma singer also called herself "lesbian" in a YouTube video titled JoJo Siwa Plays Which Woman is SECRETLY Lesbian with Joey Graceffa. The video, released on October 12, 2023, has garnered almost 700,000 views as of writing.

JoJo Siwa opens up about being "queer" amid budding romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa is currently in a relationship with Chris Hughes (Image via Getty)

In an exclusive interview with E! News (dated June 14, 2025), JoJo Siwa spoke about her sexuality and how she identifies with a different letter of the LGBTQIA+ umbrella.

“I think the most beautiful term now is queer. I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I'm just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways," she told Francesca Amiker.

"There's loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and queerness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don't even know exist yet,” she added.

Siwa further elaborated on the "love is love" concept.

“I feel so in the right position for myself. I feel so content with my happiness. I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I'm at. I feel so happy and peaceful that the love that I feel is so real. You can't really help who you fall in love with,” she added.

The news comes after the Dance Moms alum confirmed her amorous relationship with Celebrity Big Brother contestant and television personality, Chris Hughes.

“What I realized with Christopher is I never have second-guessed my feelings for him. Therefore, I've never second-guessed my happiness, I've never second-guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing,” Siwa shared.

Prior to Hughes, Siwa was in a relationship with Australian social media personality Kath Ebbs. After making their love Instagram official in January 2025, the two broke up at the Celebrity Big Brother UK afterparty in April. Siwa opened up about the allegedly rough breakup in a recent episode of The Viall Files, dated April 30, 2025.

Siwa recently postponed her US tour dates (Image via Getty)

Columbia Records drops JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa has been dropped by her recording label, Columbia Records, as per a June 11 report by Daily Mail. The Karma singer first signed with the recording label in 2024 and released hits like Karma and EP Guilty Pleasure via Columbia Records.

A few days after the above report, Siwa postponed her US tour dates. The songstress was scheduled to perform next month, but the dates have been pushed back. As per her website, jojosiwalive.com, fans who have already booked tickets are also set to be refunded.

"I've got some news that breaks my heart to share... my US tour has to be postponed," she shared on her website. "I promise I'll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US!... Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!"

The singer finally addressed her Dream Guest VIPs, claiming that her team will reach out to them for "something special."

