What has JoJo Siwa said about her sexuality? Perez Hilton says she should "take a break" from press amid recent romance with Chris Hughes

American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, whose real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, in an interview with E! News on June 14, 2025, opened up about her sexuality. This comes after she confirmed her new relationship with English television personality and sports presenter Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa had identified as a lesbian since she came out in 2021. However, amid her recent romance with Chris Hughes, she told E! News that she now identified as "queer."

"I think the most beautiful term now is queer. I think queer is an umbrella of, 'Look, I'm just me.' And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways. There's loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and queerness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don't even know exist yet," she said.

After the Karma singer announced her relationship with the 32-year-old Chris Hughes, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 16, 2025, and opined that she should "take a break" from appearing in front of the press. In his post on the social media platform, Hilton wrote:

"Okay, it is time for #JoJoSiwa to take a break from talking to the press."

Hilton continued on in his blog to congratulate JoJo Siwa for being "transparent," writing:

"We applaud JoJo for being so transparent about her sexuality and gender identity! It's amazing to see!"

JoJo Siwa says she has never "second guessed" her feelings for Chris Hughes

In the E! News interview, the Boomerang singer talked about her new relationship with Chris Hughes. She explained that she was now in the "right position" and feeling "content" with her happiness.

"You can't really help who you fall in love with... What I realized with Christopher is I never have second guessed my feelings for him. Therefore, I've never second guessed my happiness, I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing. When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy. When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy," Siwa said.

JoJo Siwa announces US tour postponment

JoJo Siwa recently postponed all the dates of her upcoming tour in the US. The cancellation announcement was made on her official website.

The Dance Moms alum in her announcement also teased that some more shows would be announced soon in Europe, hinting that she could be staying there for a little longer than planned. The 22-year-old was reportedly set to return to the Stateside next month.

The announcement read:

"I've got some news that breaks my heart to share... my US tour has to be postponed. I promise I'll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US!... Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!"

Siwa's website previously listed the dates of her US live shows. The recent announcement also confirmed that a refund would be initiated for those who had booked tickets. It read:

"Thank you so much for your understanding and support. I can't wait to see you all soon! To my Dream Guest VIPs, my team will be reaching out to you individually to plan something special. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

JoJo Siwa was previously in a relationship with Australian podcast host Kath Ebbs. As per People, the two first sparked relationship rumors in late 2024, and went Instagram official in January 2025. However, the two broke up at the afterparty of the reality competition series Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 24.

