"More reach! More money!"—Perez Hilton reacts as JoJo Siwa gets "obliterated" in comment section of new video amid romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa released a preview of her studio cover of Kim Carnes’ Bette Davis Eyes from 1981. On July 7, Siwa posted the cover preview on her Instagram and TikTok, hinting at a possible full release. The Karma singer didn’t get a great response from netizens and was trolled by many.

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has now commented on it in his blog. Hilton also shared his blog on his X account on July 9. In his post, Hilton wrote that even the negative comments are a win for JoJo Siwa, as they are bringing more engagement to the singer. Hilton wrote,

"#JoJoSiwa keeps winning when people talk smack about her! It only HELPS! More engagement! More views! More reach! More money!"

Hilton responded to the negative comments Siwa received in her video and wrote his blog with the following title,

"JoJo Siwa Absolutely Obliterated In The Comments Section Of Her New Singing Video... Thoughts?"

JoJo Siwa performed a cover of Kim Carnes's song during a concert in Mexico in May. She received a good response from the audience at that time. Perez Hilton mentioned in his blog that JoJo Siwa didn't get the same positive feedback from people that she had during her live performance.

"They also had a lot to say about her voice… and not great things! Unfortunately, JoJo did not receive a positive reaction to her clip, unlike she did with her live performance!," Hilton wrote.

Hilton also pointed out many unkind comments JoJo received on her preview video. However, Hilton highlighted Chris Hughes's comment, who called the song "good" and called Siwa "perfect."

“Ugh so good, you’re perfect,” Chris Hughes commented.

Hilton took a jibe at the song and Chris Hughes' comment and wrote,

"At least JoJo will have one happy listener if she releases the song!"

JoJo Siwa teases Bette Davis Eyes cover in throwback Hollywood glamor

On July 7, the Dance Moms alum posted a video of her covering Bette Davis Eyes on her social media. In the clip, JoJo Siwa is seen singing her rendition of the 1981 hit. She had previously performed this cover at a concert in May.

During that performance, she altered the lyrics in the last chorus of the original song, singing “Chris Hughes Eyes” instead of “Bette Davis Eyes,” as a tribute to her boyfriend, Chris Hughes. This change received a big cheer from the audience. Now, it appears JoJo is prepared to release the full cover of the song. In her Instagram post, she wrote,

"After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal…. I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week?"

For this song, JoJo embraced the vintage Hollywood vibe and sported a curly bob instead of her usual high ponytail. She also wore classic makeup to contrast her shimmery eyeshadow look. She paired a pearl necklace to add to the old Hollywood vibe.

JoJo Siwa has been making headlines since she announced her relationship with Chris Hughes. Siwa, who came out as a lesbian in 2021, has recently said she now feels more like a queer.

