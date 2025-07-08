"The auto tune is auto tuning" — Netizens react to JoJo Siwa previewing her cover of ‘Bette Davis Eyes'

On July 7, 2025, JoJo Siwa took the internet by surprise as she previewed the cover of Kim Carnes' 1981 hit Bette Davis Eyes, sporting a curly bob and makeup that contrasted with her usual makeup and high ponytail.

Ad

She posted the same video on Instagram with the caption:

"After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal…. I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Netizens quickly took to X to react to JoJo's cover of Better Davis Eyes, where an X user hinted at the use of external tools to alter her voice—

liv ☆ @probkimatique LINK the auto tune is auto tuning

Ad

"she sounds like an 86 year old smoker" an X user commented.

"She’s really overdoing the raspiness. She sounds like she didn’t clear her throat before recording and now that she doesn’t have top notch big label producers doing her mixing, the autotune is insanely noticeable. Not to mention this IS the track playing when she “sang it live”" another X user mentioned.

Ad

"the auto tune and she actually thinks she sounds good she wouldn’t of posted that if she didn’t think she was good like it’s so bad 😭" an internet user stated.

Meanwhile, the singer's fans defended her and praised her cover of the Kim Carnes song—

"never thought i'd say this but jojo covering bette davis eyes might actually be a vibe," an X user tweeted.

Ad

"Okay but this cover goes harder than expected?? JoJo might be onto something," a netizen expressed.

"Definitely unexpected 😌. Curious to see if she brings something fresh or just leans into nostalgia either way, it's bold to touch a classic like this," another netizen remarked.

JoJo Siwa comes clean on antics that garnered backlash post KARMA being "guided"

JoJo Siwa released her single KARMA on April 5, 2024, after which she engaged in questionable antics that led to significant backlash. The track was speculated to be a rebranding for her, given that it included lyrics suggesting she cheated on her girlfriend and visuals of her about to kiss three women.

Ad

During her appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast in April 2025, JoJo Siwa confessed that the past year (2024) was the only time she was different, especially the period after KARMA was released. She admitted to making choices based on "outside opinions" and doing what her boss said.

"I had a bit of a breakdown and I cried and I said 'Why am I pretending that I'm drinking alcohol and being crazy I'm a good girl i'm I'm saying I'm drinking Fireball on stage but it's apple juice.' It's been guided. Everything after the day karma was released was not me. I look back at my last year of my life and I think whoa it could be so different I could be in a way different place now," JoJo Siwa shared.

Ad

Ad

JoJo Siwa also talked about her track Bulletproof, released on May 16, 2025, explaining that the song perfectly captured how she felt at that moment. Describing how the track was different from her previous projects, the singer mentioned:

"I'm finally with a song not singing about — I'm happy, I'm positive, I'm on top of the world. I feel great. It's not a song about that. It's a song about the opposite."

Ad

JoJo Siwa made headlines by coming out as queer on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK. The singer told housemate Danny Beard that it was after entering the Big Brother house that she realized she was queer and not lesbian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More