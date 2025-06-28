"I was a bad girl, did some bad things" — JoJo Siwa decides against her previously selected baby names, picks new ones

In a June 19 interview with Capital Buzz, JoJo Siwa opened up about her choice of baby names for her future kid(s). She admitted that the names she had previously chosen were "bad" and went on to reveal a new name. The interviewer asked Siwa if her choices were still "Freddie," "Eddy," and "Teddy."

The 22-year-old singer responded with "absolutely not" and then shared the new name. According to Siwa, she is really fond of the name "Silver" and would like to call her child "Silver Siwa." The singer continued:

"I was a bad girl, did some bad things and that was naming children."

Previously, in a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, JoJo Siwa shared the baby names she had picked out. She said if she had a daughter, she would name her "Freddie," and if she had twin boys, they'd be "Eddy" and "Teddy." The singer added:

"I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them. This one is dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys Eddy and Teddy."

Siwa also got candid about her plans for motherhood. She revealed that she wanted to have three children and reportedly had sperm donors lined up as well.

JoJo Siwa opened up about making a hit gaypop song and chose Lady Gaga as the leader of a gaypop group

In a June 19 interview with Capital Buzz, JoJo Siwa touched on multiple topics, including making gaypop songs and her transition from kids' music to adult music. She also answered some light-hearted questions, such as the most expensive item she owns, her favorite Miley Cyrus song, and her preferred reality TV show experience.

During the conversation, she was asked how she felt about the kind of music she used to make and if there was a song that she'd never make if given a chance. JoJo Siwa responded:

"God, I love my kids' music. The only song that I don't like from my kids' music is this one called Every Girl's a Super Girl."

She went on to explain her reason. According to Siwa, her main problem with the 2018 track was that it was not inclusive of boys.

"I think that boys are super boys, and so I originally wanted that song to be called "Everyone's a Super One". My idea got shut down by Nickelodeon," the singer said.

At one point in the interview, JoJo Siwa was asked about the secret to making a great gaypop song. She first admitted that while the question was "phenomenal," she was still figuring it out. However, she finally came up with an answer, saying the most important factors of making a gaypop song were "just being yourself, being happy, choosing happy."

To follow up, the interviewer asked Siwa to choose four artists she would pick if she had to form a gaypop band. JoJo Siwa chose Lady Gaga, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Kylie Minogue. She even added that she'd name the group "Gaga's b*tches," calling Lady Gaga the leader.

JoJo Siwa also answered some straightforward questions about her favorites. She chose Can't Be Tamed as her favorite Miley Cyrus track and Big Brother as her favorite reality TV show experience.

JoJo Siwa revealed a detailed plan about motherhood

In August 2023, the singer appeared on The Best Podcast Ever and said she wanted to start a family quite soon. She added:

"I feel like I'll have kids pretty early - but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."

Siwa, who was then 20, further admitted that she was very excited to have children and even wanted to have a lot of them. According to her, she had dreamed of becoming a mother since she was 12.

As mentioned earlier, JoJo Siwa had previously said she wanted to become a mother at a young age. In July 2024, she sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan and suggested that she had planned it all when it came to motherhood. The singer revealed that she wanted to opt for surrogacy to have kids. Siwa continued:

"I actually want to take three eggs — fertilize three eggs — and have three surrogates. So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately."

She further said:

"They can be like triplets, but like not."

According to Today, in multiple interviews and conversations, Siwa had expressed her urge to be a mother. The latest was her interview with Capital Buzz, where she updated fans about her new choice of baby name.

JoJo Siwa is currently in a relationship with reality TV star Chris Hughes. She reportedly came out as pansexual in April 2021. Overall, the singer has been quite excited about experiencing motherhood.

