"Photos after ignoring her fans" — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus posting pictures with Naomi Campbell from her vinyl signing

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell recently received backlash after their vinyl signing event for apparently ignoring fans. Meanwhile, Miley had posted photos with Campbell on social media, sparking even more reactions from netizens. According to AOL, fans claimed that Miley had ignored them at the event that took place on Saturday, June 21.

The event was meant for Cyrus' upcoming release, Every Girl You've Ever Loved, featuring Naomi Campbell. For the unversed, this song is set to be dropped on July 11, 2025. It is from Cyrus' ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful.

As for the post by Miley Cyrus on Instagram, it has gained massive traction online—more than 200K likes as well as over 1.5K comments since it was uploaded. The photo and clips were circulated across other platforms like X. Netizens further flooded X with the reactions to the post, where they made references to both celebrities for apparently ignoring their fans.

One user wrote on the platform:

"Photos after ignoring her fans..."

Many continued to criticize them for ignoring fans at a fan-based event.

"Why was she ignoring fans tho!" another user tweeted.

"Fan vinyl signing yet it was a chitchat room for them ignoring the fans," added a tweet.

"Too busy with one another to cater to their fans…." exclaimed a netizen.

While many bashed the duo for their apparent behavior towards the fans, other netizens had nothing but positive reactions.

"Two icons, one frame. Miley and Naomi turn a vinyl signing into a moment of pure star power," one user commented.

"Pop, legends connecting, iconic!" read a tweet.

"Love seeing these two icons together! The vinyl signing looks so fun and stylish," wrote a fan.

Miley Cyrus criticized for apparently getting involved in chit-chat with Naomi Campbell instead of interacting with fans

After videos from the Saturday vinyl signing event went viral online, netizens accused Miley Cyrus of ignoring her fans. In many tweets, fans claimed that she was busy chit-chatting with Campbell and did not interact well with them.

According to Capital FM, the same accusations were made by people who were actually fond of the artist and not just regular netizens. Some of these videos that went viral on X garnered millions of views.

The outlet also reported that while many bashed Miley, she also had her fair share of defenders. They reportedly pointed out that the singer had gotten involved in significant interactions with many fans at the event. According to the outlet, the event was reportedly free, and the vinyl was paid for by the singer.

Post the event, Miley Cyrus reportedly went outside the venue and signed more items for her fans. One fan claimed in a tweet that Cyrus recognized them from a past meetup.

Miley Cyrus dropped Something Beautiful on May 30, 2025. An accompanying film of the same name was later released on June 5, 2025. The recently released musical film was reportedly directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter.

