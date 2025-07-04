Perez Hilton detects "so many red flags" as JoJo Siwa reportedly plans to move to the UK to be with beau Chris Hughes

American singer-dancer JoJo Siwa’s new relationship with her Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star Chris Hughes is reportedly taking a serious turn. In a July 2, 2025 article, Daily Mail exclusively reported an insider claiming that the British star could pop "the question" to the American celebrity soon.

“Chris is smitten. He can't believe his luck. He and JoJo have got the most lovely thing going on here. It came from nowhere but they are so in love already – it has happened so quickly,” the insider added.

The news outlet also noted that although the pair have overnight become the show business’s one of the most sought-after couples in both the UK and the US, they are also figuring out ways to be together amid the long distance.

After the insider gushed about JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’s blossoming new romance to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to the social media platform X and laid out his thoughts.

“So many red flags over HERE,” the media personality wrote.

Notably, Perez Hilton’s comments came after the source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that JoJo (real name Joelle Joanie Siwa) could move to the UK to be with her new beau Chris Hughes.

“This is the problem when they get an American to take part in a British reality show... There is a bit of a dilemma here. Does Chris move to the States or does JoJo come here? They know they are going to have to make a decision at some point because the thought of being apart from one another for too long is terrifying for them,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has been reportedly spending more time in the UK. While her home is in Los Angeles, as per the Daily Mail source, she has "fallen in love with the British countryside."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’s romance explored

JoJo Siwa, 22, developed a close bond with Chris Hughes, 32, while appearing on the British TV series Celebrity Big Brother. However, their friendship evolved into love after leaving the show.

In an interview with the Guardian in June 2025, Siwa confirmed her romance with the Love Island alum. This was after JoJo and Chris gave their first joint interview on This Morning and confirmed having a “platonic soulmate” connection. The 22-year-old told The Guardian on June 2, 2025:

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

Before Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with 27-year-old Australian actor Kath Ebbs. The American media star embraced her new identity as queer on Celebrity Big Brother UK. As per The Guardian, she previously identified as a lesbian and broke up with Ebbs soon after the show’s production wrapped.

JoJo Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Her mother, Jessalynn, is a dance instructor, and her father, Tom, is a chiropractor. According to The Guardian, she has an older brother, Jayden, who, for a brief period, started vlogging.

At the age of nine, JoJo Siwa was cast for the reality show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She was then picked up for two seasons of the show, Dance Moms, from the year 2015.

