"Close friends who cuddle without clothes on": Perez Hilton quips he's "jealous" after Chris Hughes shares PDA-packed photo with JoJo Siwa

On May 2, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared insights on Chris Hughes' PDA-packed photo with JoJo Siwa. On Sunday, May 1, the Love Island alum took to Snapchat to share a picture of himself and JoJo Siwa cozied up under the sheets, writing "Sleeepinnn beauty."

Ad

"JoJo Sewa recently spent some time in the CBB UK house, where she got very close to Chris Hughes. He is 32, and Jojo just turned 22 in May. When she entered the CBB UK house, Jojo had a girlfriend [Kath Ebbs] and up until her time in CBB UK, she said that she identified as a lesbian," Perez Hilton said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hilton further pointed out JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' previous response to their rumored relationship. In an interview with Andi Peters at ITV's Lorraine on May 27, Siwa denied her relationship with Chris, according to People Magazine.

"As recently as this week, both of them refused to label their relationship when explicitly asked by the media, but now over the weekend, Chris Hughes did the following: he took to his social media and shared this [picture]."

Ad

Reacting to the picture, Hilton further remarked:

"Oh, you know, they're just really close friends who cuddle without clothes on."

He further acknowledged the Dance Mom star's confidence in her s*xual identity, adding:

"I got to admit I'm a little bit jealous of JoJo, I wish I could be as fluid as this."

"Is that a dig at Jojo?" — Perez Hilton reacts to JoJo Siwa's ex's social media post

Ad

In the same video, Perez Hilton also talked about Kath Ebbs, who has dated JoJo Siwa previously. On May 1, the DJ and podcast host shared an Instagram post in light of Pride Month.

"Meanwhile, I decided to check on her [JoJo Siwa] ex Kath Ebbs, and I'm not saying it's a response to this picture that was just released by Chris, but Kath took to social media to post a photo of herself alongside the caption "Happy Pride Legends, I love being gay."

Ad

Reflecting on Ebbs' caption, Hilton speculated if their caption is a slight against JoJo.

"Is that a dig at Jojo?" Hilton said.

The former couple made their relationship official in January 2024, via a TikTok post, where Ebb labeled JoJo her "girlfriend," as reported by Cosmopolitan on April 14.

"My American girlfriend is dealing really well with the TikTok ban," Kath captioned the video.

However, in a now-deleted TikTok, Ebbs claimed that JoJo "dumped" her at the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 24 afterparty, posted on April 26, 2025.

Ad

"I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty."

The Karma singer also spoke about their seperation during her appearance on This Morning on April 28, where she claimed that "that was not a plan, that was not an intention," adding that at first Ebbs told her she didn't plan to attend the party but informed her an hour before it started that she would be coming.

Ad

"So I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before, and then it just led to another. They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said, ‘No.’ One thing led to another, and that conversation did take place there," Siwa said.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa is set to perform at the 21st annual Back Lot bash in Chicago on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Read more: Who are Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's kids? Former First Lady claims "men have no idea" what women face while discussing reproductive health

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More