Perez Hilton says JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes "are gonna break-up" after Siwa confirms romance with the CBC UK alum

On June 2, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to his self-titled YouTube channel to share insights on JoJo Siwa confirming romance with Chris Hughes.

Ad

"JoJo, 22, and Chris Hughes, 32, recently went social media official, but they refused to label their relationship until today," Hilton remarked.

For the unversed, Siwa confirmed her relationship with the former Celebrity Big Brother UK co-star during an interview with The Guardian, released on June 2. She told the publication that she's "head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

Reviewing JoJo's comments, Perez said:

Ad

Trending

"But you know what, who cares, they're gonna break up. He's a lot older and lives in another country, she's not going to move to the UK, he might move to Los Angeles cuz even though it's real, there is an element of it where he is using her."

Ad

Perez Hilton further stated that he had analyzed the couple's pictures and based on their body language, he claimed that the two are going to break up.

"I'm Perez, and I have a PhD in body language. Yes, I am a body language expert, and I look at their pictures and videos, and they tell me everything I need to know. The inevitable is they're going to break up, but who cares, so long as it's fun and working for them. So long as he's treating her well and she's treating him well, all is good."

Ad

More about JoJo Siwa's latest interview

Ad

In the same conversation with The Guardian, smiling from "ear to ear," JoJo Siwa added:

"It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

Chris and Siwa have been making a series of social media posts for a while now, where they can be seen spending quality time together. For instance, Hugh took to Snapchat on June 1 to share a post of himself and Siwa cozied up under the sheets, writing:

Ad

"Sleeepinnn beauty."

Reacting to claims that their relationship is a "PR stunt", JoJo shared in the interview:

"Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much."

Ad

JoJo Siwa further spoke about her connection with Chris, adding:

"You know when you’re alone, how you feel? You are your true, raw self. I’ve obviously felt like that before, but never around one single person."

Ad

Prior to the Love Island alum, Siwa was in a relationship with DJ and podcast host Kath Ebbs. The ex-couple made their relationship public in January 2024, via a TikTok post, as reported by Cosmopolitan on April 14.

"My American girlfriend is dealing really well with the TikTok ban," Kath captioned the video.

However, in a now-deleted TikTok posted on April 26, 2025, Ebbs claimed that JoJo Siwa broke up with them during the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 24 afterparty.

Ad

"I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty," Ebbs remarked.

According to ABC News, Chris Hughes, 32, and JoJo Siwa, 22, met at the Celebrity Big Brother UK house.

Read more: "Close friends who cuddle without clothes on": Perez Hilton quips he's "jealous" after Chris Hughes shares PDA-packed photo with JoJo Siwa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More